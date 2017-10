Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India names nine new executive directors in state-run banks

Oct 9 (Reuters) - :Govt. names nine new executive directors in state-run banks .Govt. names new executive directors in Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank and Dena Bank .

India's Canara Bank raises $400 mln via issue of senior unsecured bonds

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd :Says raises $400 million via issue of senior unsecured bonds under $2 billion medium term note programme.

India's Canara Bank June-qtr profit up about 10 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd :June quarter net profit 2.52 billion rupees versus profit of 2.29 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 3.56 billion rupees.June quarter interest earned 101.96 billion rupees versus 102.02 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 22.04 billion rupees versus 14.93 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 10.56 percent versus 9.63 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 7.09 percent versus 6.33 percent previous quarter.

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance

July 6 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd :Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance & Dhanlaxmi Bank tie up to sell life insurance.Life insurance products of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance to be available to Dhanlaxmi bank customers.

India's Canara Bank seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of stake in CARE

June 20 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd :India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd.

India's Canara Bank March-qtr domestic NIM at 2.39 pct

May 8 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd ::Says March quarter domestic NIM at 2.39 percent.Says March quarter global NIM at 2.23 percent.

India's Canara Bank posts March-qtr profit

May 8 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd :March quarter net profit 2.14 billion rupees versus net loss of 39.05 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 4.33 billion rupees.March quarter interest earned 104.93 billion rupees versus 107.33 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 27.09 billion rupees versus 63.32 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 9.63 percent versus 9.97 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 6.33 percent versus 6.72 percent previous quarter.

Canara Bank dilutes stake in Can Fin Homes

Canara Bank Ltd : Says dilution of bank's stake in Can Fin Homes Ltd .Says bank has sold 13.45 percent stake in Can Fin Homes to Caladium Investment for 7.54 billion rupees.

Canara Bank updates on dilution of stake in Can Fin Homes

Canara Bank Ltd : Says dilution of the bank’s stake in Can Fin Homes Ltd .Says investment/merchant bankers have been empanelled by bank for dilution of 13.45 percent shares of Can Fin Homes.

Canara Bank to dilute stake in Canbank Factors, Can Fin Homes

Canara Bank Ltd :To float RFP for empanelling investment/merchant bankers for dilution of bank's stake in Canbank Factors Ltd and Can Fin Homes.