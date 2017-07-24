Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Connect Group says overall performance in 45 weeks to July 15 continues in line with expectations

July 24 (Reuters) - CONNECT GROUP PLC ::OVERALL PERFORMANCE IN 45 WEEKS TO 15 JULY 2017 CONTINUES TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.SAW STRONGER SECOND HALF FROM NEWS & MEDIA OFFSETTING SOFTER TRADING IN PARCEL FREIGHT.

Connect sees education & care unit sale completing on or around June 30

June 1 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc ::Update on disposal of Education & Care division.CMA has earlier today announced that it has unconditionally cleared transaction, paving way for transaction to proceed to completion.‍Expects transaction to complete on or around June 30, 2017​.

Connect Group Tesilient reports h1 pre-tax profit 18.1 mln stg

April 25 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc ::Resilient H1 performance in more challenging market conditions, no change to outlook.HY revenue £940.5m versus £948.4m year ago.HY profit before tax £18.1m versus £19.2m year ago.HY continuing adjusted profit before tax £23.3m versus £24.5m year ago.Interim dividend of 3.1p reflects confidence in ongoing strength of group.No change in management expectations for full year performance.

RM Plc says full year outlook in-line with expectations

RM Plc - : Full year outlook for group remains in-line with board's expectations . CMA's formal phase 1 review process of deal with connect group expected to commence shortly .Board is recommending a final dividend of 4.50 pence per share.

Connect Group non-exec director Colin Child to retire

Connect Group Plc : Colin Child has indicated to board that he will be resigning as a non-executive director with effect from March 21 2017 .Started process to identify and appoint a non-executive director as successor to colin who will also become chairman of audit committee.

Connect Group sells education business to RM for 56.5 mln in cash

Connect Group Plc : Says disposal of education & care division to RM Plc for 64.4 mln stg enterprise value . Says signed an agreement with RM Plc to dispose of its education & care division for a cash consideration of 56.5 mln stg on a cash free, debt free basis . Says RM will also assume responsibility for defined benefit pension schemes within education & care . Says defined benefit pension schemes within education & care at Aug. 31 2016 had a balance sheet deficit of 7.9 mln stg .Says net cash proceeds of disposal will reduce group borrowings and provide greater flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.

Connect Group appoints David Bauernfeind as CFO

Connect Group Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer .David Bauernfeind has been appointed chief financial officer, starting with company on Aug 15 2016.

Connect Group says forecasts remain in line with market expectations

Connect Group Plc : Today issued its trading update covering 44 week period to July 2 2016 . On a like-for-like basis total group revenues decreased 0.9 pct . There has been no change in underlying financial condition of group since interim results announcement on April 19 2016 . Total group revenues increased 2.1 pct compared to same period last year, including a full period for Tuffnells this year versus 34 weeks last year . Group as a whole is predominantly UK centric and operates in large and resilient markets, with strong levels of free cash flow . Connect News & Media: total news revenues decreased by 2.3 pct and like-for-like revenues decreased by 3.8 pct .Despite market volatility and uncertainty, forecasts remain in line with market expectations.

Connect Group PLC announces five year contract extension with Northern & Shell

Connect Group PLC:Says that Smiths News has reached an agreement with Northern & Shell to extend its newspaper and magazine wholesaling contract until March 2021.Says contract is valued at c£83 mln pa (at FY15 values) equating to 6% of the national newspaper and magazine distribution market.