Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cairn Energy provides update on India tax dispute

Sept 20 (Reuters) - CAIRN ENERGY PLC ::PROVIDES PROCEDURAL UPDATE ON ITS DISPUTE WITH GOVERNMENT OF INDIA UNDER UK INDIA BILATERAL INVESTMENT TREATY.ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS ARE WELL ADVANCED, TRIBUNAL AND PARTIES HAVE AGREED PROCESS AND TIMETABLE FOR FINALISING DOCUMENT PRODUCTION, SUBMISSIONS AND HEARINGS.TRIBUNAL STATED THAT IT EXPECTS PARTIES TO STRICTLY ADHERE TO DEADLINES SET OUT IN AMENDED PROCEDURAL CALENDAR.TRIBUNAL EXPECTS THAT IT WILL MAKE APPROPRIATE ARRANGEMENTS TO PROGRESS WITH DRAFTING OF AWARD AS EXPEDITIOUSLY AS POSSIBLE..

Cairn Energy says HY profit before taxation from cont ops of $312.8 mln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - CAIRN ENERGY PLC ::GROUP NET CASH AT 30 JUNE 2017 $254 MILLION.REMAINING 2017 CAPEX FOR CATCHER AND KRAKEN DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS OF US$35 MILLION AND US$75 MILLION.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $312.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $57 MILLION YEAR AGO.TARGETING EVALUATION REPORT AND EXPLOITATION PLAN SUBMISSION TO GOVERNMENT OF SENEGAL IN 2018 FOR FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION (FID) BEFORE END OF 2018.

Cairn says encountered oil in South Fan prospect offshore Senegal

July 11 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy Plc ::Results of Fan South-1 well in South Fan prospect offshore Senegal.Well encountered hydrocarbon bearing reservoir and oil samples obtained.Preliminary analysis indicates 31° API oil quality."Will shortly commence operations on SNE North prospect which has potential to enhance our total resources in Senegal".

Cairn energy secures new licences in Mexico bid round

June 20 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy Plc :Secures new licences in mexico bid round.The licences are located in the Gulf of Mexico in the shallow water Sureste basin in water depths of 100-500 metres and ~50km offshore: Ø Block 7: ENI (45% operator), Cairn (30%), Citla (25%) Ø Block 9: Cairn (65% operator), Citla (35%).

Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute

June 19 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy Plc ::Issuing an update on india tax dispute.On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn.Sums due to Cairn from VIL now total $104 mln, including historical dividends of $53 mln and a further dividend of $51 mln after merger of CIL and VIL.Notwithstanding this action by GOI, international arbitration proceedings are progressing in respect of co's claim under UK-India bilateral investment treaty.Is seeking full restitution for treaty breaches resulting from expropriation of its investments in India in 2014.Has a high level of confidence in its case under treaty and its claim seeks damages equal to value of group's residual shareholding in CIL.Final hearings for tribunal are scheduled for January 2018.

Cairn Energy says in UK north sea Catcher, Kraken developments on schedule to target first oil this year

May 19 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy Plc :In UK north sea, both Catcher and Kraken Developments remain significantly below original budgets and are on schedule to target first oil this year.Together they will deliver around 25,000 barrels of oil a day on plateau net to cairn, generating significant cash flows for reinvestment.

Cairn says finds oil in appraisal well offshore Senegal

Cairn Energy Plc : Pleased to announce results of vr-1 well offshore Senegal . Well encountered targeted lower (500 series) reservoirs within oil column as anticipated, confirming reservoir presence .Appraisal results from vr-1 are very encouraging.

Cairn Energy posts FY pre-tax loss $151.5 mln

Cairn Energy Plc : FY operating loss $148.2 million versus loss of $178.7 million year ago . FY pretax loss of $151.5 million versus loss of $497.8 million year ago . Says group's financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis .$335 million group net cash at 31 December 2016.

Cairn Energy says appoints Eric Hathon head of exploration

Cairn Energy Plc : Appointment of eric hathon as director of exploration . Hathon will succeed richard heaton, currently cairn's director of exploration, who is retiring .Richard will step down from his role following cairn's annual general meeting in may 2017.

