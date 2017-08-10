Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canacol Energy reports Q2 ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $0.14​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd -:Canacol Energy Ltd reports Q2 2017 results.Canacol Energy Ltd - qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $0.14​.Canacol Energy Ltd- ‍average production volumes increased 4% to 17,162 boepd for three months ended June 30, 2017​.Canacol Energy Ltd- ‍realized contractual sales volumes increased 1% to 17,195 boepd for three months ended June 30, 2017​.

Canacol Energy enters into Sabanas Gas flowline agreement

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd :Canacol Energy Ltd enters into Sabanas Gas flowline agreement.Canacol Energy Ltd - ‍Canacol's financial contribution to project will be almost entirely satisfied by costs incurred to date​.Canacol Energy - $41 million Sabanas Gas flowline project will be financed through $30.5 million investment by group of private investors, $10.5 million from Canacol​.Canacol Energy Ltd - ‍canacol's financial contribution to project will not involve issuance of new equity or affect its current cash position​.Canacol Energy Ltd - ‍two members of co's board have participated in private investor financing for an aggregate amount of US $9.0 million​.Canacol Energy Ltd ltd - has option to divest up to an additional US$3 million of its share of project, thus lowering its investment to about US$7.5 million.

Canacol Energy reports Q1 results

May 10 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd ::Canacol Energy Ltd reports Q1 results.Qtrly loss per share $0.05.Average production volumes increased 55% to 16,992 boepd for three months ended march 31, 2017.Total petroleum and natural gas revenues for three months ended march 31, 2017 increased 83% to $41.6 million.Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.12.

Canacol Energy says acquired operated interest in the SSJN7 E&P contract

April 25 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd ::Canacol Energy Ltd. Consolidates core gas exploration position with acquisition of operated interest in the ssjn7 e&p contract, lower magdalena valley basin.Canacol Energy Ltd - has purchased pacific exploration and production's 50 pct operated interest in ssjn7 exploration and production contract.Canacol - purchased interest in ssjn7 contract for consideration of assumption of contractual exploration obligations to agencia nacional de hidrocarburos.Canacol Energy-ssjn7 block increases canacol's net exploration acreage position 43 pct from 785,000 acres to 1,120,000 acres within lower Magdalena valley basin.

Canacol Energy provides guidance for 2017

Canacol Energy Ltd : Provides guidance for 2017 . Announces 2017 capital budget is us$ 89 million . 2017 capital budget is us$ 89 million . In 2017, realized contractual oil and gas sales anticipated to average between 18,000 and 19,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day .Anticipates colombian oil production to average about 2,500 bopd and ecuador oil production to average about 1,200 bopd in calendar 2017.

Canacol Energy announces 2016 year end results posting $135.5 mln of EBITDAX

Canacol Energy Ltd : Canacol Energy Ltd. announces 2016 year end results posting $135.5 million of EBITDAX . Canacol Energy - Average daily production volumes increased 96% to 17,728 boepd for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2016 compared to 9,064 boepd for same period in 2015 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 . Canacol Energy Ltd - Petroleum and natural gas revenues for three months ended December 31, 2016 increased 141% to $42 million . Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.24 per share .Canacol Energy-Realized contractual sales volumes increased 96% to 18,310 boepd for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 versus 9,359 boepd last year.

Canacol Energy Ltd enters into $265 million senior secured term loan

Canacol Energy Ltd : Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement . Canacol Energy - new credit agreement will replace corporation's existing two facilities with BNP Paribas and APOLLO INVESTMENT CORPORATION senior notes . Canacol Energy Ltd - new credit agreement will allow an additional US$ 40 million of greenshoe funds available within 12 months post-funding . Canacol Energy Ltd - proceeds from term loan will be used for repayment of principal in amount of US$ 255 million .Canacol Energy - new credit agreement defers amortization payments till March, 2019.

Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US$265 mln senior secured term loan

Canacol Energy Ltd - : Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement . Canacol Energy Ltd says term loan will mature on March 20, 2022 . Canacol Energy Ltd - credit agreement will replace corporation's existing two facilities with bnp pariba .Canacol Energy Ltd says proceeds from term loan will be used for repayment of principal in amount of us$ 255 million.

Canacol Energy qtrly EPS $0.02

Canacol Energy Ltd : Canacol energy ltd - during q3, canacol achieved realized contractual sales volumes of 18,908 boepd, an 11% increase over previous quarter ended june 30 . Canacol energy ltd - estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas production for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd . Canacol energy ltd - realized contractual gas sales will average approximately 75 mmscfpd (13,160 boepd) for 2016 . Canacol - anticipates colombian oil production to average about 2,300 bopd and ecuador oil production of approximately 1,300 bopd in calendar 2016 .Canacol energy ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02.

Canacol Energy expands drilling program, reports on July production

Canacol Energy Ltd :Canacol Energy Ltd tests Nispero 1 exploration well at 28 MMSCFPD, expands drilling program, and reports on July production.