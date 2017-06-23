Edition:
Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)

CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

537.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.55 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs540.70
Open
Rs541.00
Day's High
Rs544.60
Day's Low
Rs532.25
Volume
134,995
Avg. Vol
541,455
52-wk High
Rs666.00
52-wk Low
Rs251.98

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio
Friday, 23 Jun 2017 04:51am EDT 

June 23 (Reuters) - Can Fin Homes Ltd :Says approved sub-division (split) of shares of company in ratio 1:5.Says approved issue of capital by way of issue of shares on rights basis upto 10 billion rupees.  Full Article

Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 08:28am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - Can Fin Homes Ltd :Says to consider proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of company.  Full Article

Can Fin Homes March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 04:48am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Can Fin Homes Ltd :March quarter net profit 708.7 million rupees versus 474.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 3.61 billion rupees versus 2.95 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended dividend of INR 10 per share.  Full Article

Canara Bank dilutes stake in Can Fin Homes
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 02:58am EST 

Canara Bank Ltd : Says dilution of bank's stake in Can Fin Homes Ltd .Says bank has sold 13.45 percent stake in Can Fin Homes to Caladium Investment for 7.54 billion rupees.  Full Article

Canara Bank updates on dilution of stake in Can Fin Homes
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 05:46am EST 

Canara Bank Ltd : Says dilution of the bank’s stake in Can Fin Homes Ltd .Says investment/merchant bankers have been empanelled by bank for dilution of 13.45 percent shares of Can Fin Homes.  Full Article

Canara Bank to dilute stake in Canbank Factors, Can Fin Homes
Monday, 5 Dec 2016 05:46am EST 

Canara Bank Ltd :To float RFP for empanelling investment/merchant bankers for dilution of bank's stake in Canbank Factors Ltd and Can Fin Homes.  Full Article

Can Fin Homes appoints Sarada Kumar as MD
Thursday, 19 May 2016 06:54am EDT 

Can Fin Homes Ltd :Appoints Sarada Kumar Hota as MD; accepts resignation of C Ilango as MD.  Full Article

