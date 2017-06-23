Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio

June 23 (Reuters) - Can Fin Homes Ltd :Says approved sub-division (split) of shares of company in ratio 1:5.Says approved issue of capital by way of issue of shares on rights basis upto 10 billion rupees.

Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares

June 2 (Reuters) - Can Fin Homes Ltd :Says to consider proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of company.

Can Fin Homes March-qtr profit rises

April 25 (Reuters) - Can Fin Homes Ltd :March quarter net profit 708.7 million rupees versus 474.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 3.61 billion rupees versus 2.95 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended dividend of INR 10 per share.

Canara Bank dilutes stake in Can Fin Homes

Canara Bank Ltd : Says dilution of bank's stake in Can Fin Homes Ltd .Says bank has sold 13.45 percent stake in Can Fin Homes to Caladium Investment for 7.54 billion rupees.

Canara Bank updates on dilution of stake in Can Fin Homes

Canara Bank Ltd : Says dilution of the bank’s stake in Can Fin Homes Ltd .Says investment/merchant bankers have been empanelled by bank for dilution of 13.45 percent shares of Can Fin Homes.

Canara Bank to dilute stake in Canbank Factors, Can Fin Homes

Canara Bank Ltd :To float RFP for empanelling investment/merchant bankers for dilution of bank's stake in Canbank Factors Ltd and Can Fin Homes.

Can Fin Homes appoints Sarada Kumar as MD

Can Fin Homes Ltd :Appoints Sarada Kumar Hota as MD; accepts resignation of C Ilango as MD.