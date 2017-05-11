Continental Gold Inc (CNL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Newmont Mining Corp to invest approximately U.S.$109 mln for 19.9 pct ownership of Continental Gold Inc

May 11 (Reuters) - Continental Gold Inc : :Newmont Mining Corp- announced an agreement to invest approximately U.S.$109 million for 19.9 percent ownership of Continental Gold Inc.Newmont Mining - agreed to purchase 37.38 million common shares of continental in a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$4.00 per share..Newmont Mining Corp- terms of investment agreement include Newmont's right to participate in future equity issuance to maintain its ownership stake.Newmont Mining Corp- terms of investment agreement include Newmont holding a seat on continental's board of directors.Newmont Mining - terms of agreement include two cos establishing joint technical and sustainability committees and strategic exploration alliance.

Continental Gold announces agreement with Newmont Mining Corp to purchase 37.38 million common shares of co

May 11 (Reuters) - Continental Gold Inc :Announce that Newmont Mining Corp has agreed to purchase 37.38 million common shares of company at a price of c$4.00 per share.Deal for a total investment of US$109 million in a non-brokered private placement.RK Mine finance master fund I limited also agreed to purchase 8.59 million common shares of co at c$4.00/share.After private equity placements, Newmont & Red Kite will own about 19.9 pct and 4.6 pct, respectively of Co.Private placements will not close before May 18, 2017.

Continental Gold secures senior debt facility for Buritica Project from RK Mine Finance

Continental Gold Inc : Continental Gold secures senior debt facility for the Buritica Project from RK Mine Finance . Continental Gold Inc - Definitive credit agreement signed with RK Mine finance for a secured debt facility of us$250 million . Continental Gold Inc - Secured debt facility provides for immediate access to $100 million to advance Buriticá Project development .Continental Gold Inc - Red Kite to invest up to $25 million in equity.

Continental Gold granted environmental license for mine

Continental Gold Inc :Granted environmental license to connect Buritica Project to electrical power grid.

Continental Gold Inc appoints Mateo Restrepo as President

Continental Gold Inc:Appoints Mateo Restrepo as President.