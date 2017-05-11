Continental Gold Inc (CNL.TO)
3.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.01 (-0.32%)
$3.15
$3.12
$3.16
$3.12
147,211
560,785
$5.75
$2.62
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Newmont Mining Corp to invest approximately U.S.$109 mln for 19.9 pct ownership of Continental Gold Inc
May 11 (Reuters) - Continental Gold Inc
Continental Gold announces agreement with Newmont Mining Corp to purchase 37.38 million common shares of co
May 11 (Reuters) - Continental Gold Inc
Continental Gold secures senior debt facility for Buritica Project from RK Mine Finance
Continental Gold Inc
Continental Gold granted environmental license for mine
Continental Gold Inc
Continental Gold Inc appoints Mateo Restrepo as President
Continental Gold Inc:Appoints Mateo Restrepo as President. Full Article
BRIEF-Continental Gold announces agreement with Newmont Mining Corp to purchase 37.38 million common shares of co
* Announce that Newmont Mining Corp has agreed to purchase 37.38 million common shares of company at a price of c$4.00 per share