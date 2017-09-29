CNP Assurances SA (CNPP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CNP Assurances in non binding MOU with Brazil's Caixa Seguridade

Sept 29 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances statement says::* CNP Assurances announces the conclusion of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Caixa Seguridade, establishing the conditions for a new exclusive distribution agreement in Brazil as of 1 January 2018..* The conclusion of this new agreement depends on future negotiations and its approval in particular by the Board of Directors of CNP Assurances.* The new agreement would enable CNP Assurances, subject to the payment of a price, to distribute exclusively in Brazil in the Caixa Econômica Federal network until 13 February 2041, on a new scope..

CNP Assurances buys stake in MyNotary

Sept 12 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES ::BOUGHT A STAKE IN MYNOTARY, FRENCH ONLINE COLLABORATIVE CO-CONSTRUCTION PLATFORM IN REAL ESTATE, THROUGH ITS CORPORATE VENTURE PROGRAMME OPEN CNP‍​.

CNP Assurances says Caixa Seguridade to not renew distribution agreement in Brazil

Aug 11 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES ::CAIXA SEGURIDADE TO NOT RENEW EXISTING DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN BRAZIL FOR PRODUCTS OF THEIR MUTUAL SUBSIDIARY.CURRENT CONDITIONS OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED UNTIL ITS DISSOLUTION IN FEB 2021.AGREEMENT TO END BY 14 FEBRUARY 2021.EXISTING DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IS FOR PRODUCTS OF MUTUAL SUBSIDIARY CAIXA SEGUROS VIA CAIXA ECONOMICA FEDERAL NETWORK.

CNP Assurances H1 net profit up 6.0% at €657 million‍​

July 31 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES ::H1 NET PROFIT UP 6.0% AT €657 MILLION‍​.H1 EBIT UP 15.4% AT €1,477 MILLION.H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 1.92 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.71 BILLION YEAR AGO.AT END H1 CONSOLIDATED SCR COVERAGE RATIO OF 193% (177% AT 31 DECEMBER 2016).

Cnp Assurances signs partnership with Concilio

June 22 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES ::SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO.

Cnp Assurances confirms discussions with Caixa Seguridade about possible renewal of their distribution agreement

June 7 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES ::CONFIRMS IT IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAIXA SEGURIDADE ABOUT TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF POSSIBLE RENEWAL, AFTER ITS EXPIRY IN 2021, OF THEIR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT.

CNP Assurances Q1 EBIT up 19.5 pct to 613 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES ::Q1 EBIT UP 19.5 PCT TO EUR 613 MILLION ($666 MILLION).Q1 NET PROFIT UP 7.3 PCT TO EUR 302 MILLION.Q1 TOTAL REVENUE ROSE 16.0 PCT AS REPORTED TO EUR 838 MILLION (UP 6.8 PCT LIKE-FOR-LIKE).Q1 PREMIUM INCOME EUR 7.87 BILLION VERSUS EUR 8.99 BILLION YEAR AGO.IN Q1 THE CONSOLIDATED SCR COVERAGE RATIO WAS 183 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2017 VERSUS 177 PCT AT 31 DECEMBER 2016.IN Q1 NET ASSET VALUE WAS EUR 16.1 BILLION AT 31 MARCH 2017, OR EUR 23.46 PER SHARE, COMPARED TO EUR 22.97 PER SHARE AT 31 DECEMBER 2016.

CNP Assurances FY attributable net profit up 6.2 percent

Cnp Assurances : FY attributable net profit up 6.2% at €1,200 million . Dividend increased to €0.80 per share . FY premium income of €31.5 billion, down by a slight 0.2% as reported . FY attributable net profit eur 1.20 billion versus eur 1.13 billion year ago . Consolidated SCR coverage ratio of 177% at 31 december 2016 . "CNP assurances reaffirms its growth outlook" . FY total revenue for the year came to €3,553 million, an increase of 8.1% as reported (11.7% like-for-like). . Net asset value rose by 8.9% to €15,768 million at 31 december 2016, or €22.97 per share. . FY ebit eur 2.64 billion versus eur 2.43 billion year ago .Upgrades its EBIT target for 2018, with group now aiming to deliver average annual organic ebit growth of at least 5% over 2017-2018 period compared with the 2016 baseline.

Insurer CNP cancels earlier deal to buy Pan Seguros, Pan Corretora stakes

Cnp Assurances : CNP says in statement that conditions needed to complete the previously agreed deal have not been met . "As indicated in the press release dated April 21, 2016, the completion of such acquisition was subject to the fulfilment of various conditions precedent. In view of the fact that some of these conditions precedent have not been met, both CNP Assurances and BTGP acknowledged that the acquisition agreements ceased to be effective," CNP says in statement .CNP had previously struck a deal in 2016 to buy 51 percent stakes in Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora for around R$700 million. [nL5N17O1EJ].

Engie: GRTgaz to buy Elengy, deal will cut Engie's debt

Engie : ENGIE, Societe d'Infrastructures Gazieres (held by CNP Assurances and Caisse des Dépôts) and GRTgaz signed preliminary memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Elengy (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENGIE operating LNG terminals) at 100% by GRTgaz (the French natural gas transmission operator, owned 75% by ENGIE and 25% by SIG). . For the shareholders of GRTgaz and Elengy, this planned acquisition responds to both European gas infrastructure challenges and market player needs. The market is currently subject to infrastructure consolidation where very large players are integrating several gas chain businesses, in particular LNG terminals and gas transmission networks, says Engie . GRTgaz's acquisition of Elengy, bolstering GRTgaz with high quality LNG assets, would thus enhance France's position for international LNG trading, says Engie . Transaction would have no impact on the legal status of GRTgaz and Elengy, nor any consequences for their employees . Project illustrates the importance of natural gas in the strategy of ENGIE whose goal is to become the leader of the energy transition in the world, says Engie . Transaction will not modify the current shareholding of GRTgaz (75% ENGIE, 25% SIG) following a capital increase reserved to SIG and a contribution of shares owned by ENGIE.