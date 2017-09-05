Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :Canadian Natural Resources - ‍entered agreement to acquire assets in Greater Pelican Lake region and other miscellaneous assets in Northern Alberta​.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - deal ‍for gross cash consideration of $975 million​.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - :Canadian Natural Resources limited announces 2017 second quarter results.Canadian Natural Resources - ‍increased mid-point of its 2017 annual liquids and BOE production guidance by 11,000 bbl/d and 3,000 BOE/d respectively​.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.93‍​.Qtrly diluted FFO per share $1.49.Canadian Natural Resources - ‍corporate production volumes averaged 913,171 BOE/d in Q2, representing 4 percent and 16 percent increases from Q1/17 and Q2/16 levels​.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍decreasing its 2017 capital program by approximately $180 million​.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍total annual 2017 horizon project capital is now targeted to be $910 million​.Canadian Natural - ‍start-up of phase 3 is targeted for Q4/17 and is targeted to bring total horizon production volumes to 250,000 bbl/d of SCO.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 663,000 and 717,000 bbl/d of crude oil​.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍Q3/17 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 740,000 and 778,000 bbl/d of crude oil​.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍annual 2017 capital expenditures are targeted to be approximately $3.9 billion​.

July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :Canadian Natural Resources Ltd files for offering of up to 97.56 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd says in the offering, all the common shares offered by the selling shareholders.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd says co will not receive any proceeds from any sale of common shares by selling shareholders.

July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :Canadian Natural Resources Ltd files for debt shelf of up to $3.0 billion - sec filing.

May 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes.Intends to use net proceeds from sale of medium-term notes to finance acquisition of working interest in Athabasca Oil Sands Project.Priced C$900 million 2020 2.05 percent notes at C$99.977.Priced C$600 million 2026 3.42 percent notes at C$100.Priced C$300 million 2047 4.85 percent notes at C$100.00.

May 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd ::Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2017 first quarter results.Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.22.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - company's corporate production volumes averaged 876,907 boe/d in q1/17, representing a 4 pct increase from q1/16 levels.Qtrly ffo per share $1.46.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 550,000 and 590,000 bbl/d of crude oil.Canadian Natural Resources - q2/17 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 544,000 and 570,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd says : May be "indifferent" to potential U.S. border tax .Potential tax may hurt Canadian dollar, thus lowering costs.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results . Canadian natural resources ltd sees 6% production growth with a $3.9 billion capital program for 2017 . Qtrly FFO per share $ 1.50 . Qtrly corporate production volumes averaged 859,577 boe/d . Canadian natural sees 2017 production to average 550,000-590,000 bbl/d crude oil and ngls and 1,700 - 1,760 mmcf/d of natural gas, before royalties . Board approved its intention to buy back up to 27.8 million of its common shares . Co's 2017 horizon annual production guidance remains unchanged, is targeted to range from 170,000 bbl/d to 184,000 bbl/d of sco . Canadian natural resources sees q1 production before royalties to average 591,000 -615,000 bbl/d crude oil and ngls and 1,700 - 1,740 mmcf/d natural gas . Q1 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 591,000 and 615,000 bbl/d of crude oil . 2017 total natural gas annual production guidance remains unchanged and is targeted to range from 1,700 mmcf/d to 1,760 mmcf/d . Reduced supply resulted in natural gas storage inventories returning to historically normal levels by end of 2016 . Canadian natural resources ltd - board of directors approved a 10% increase to quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.275 per share.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - : December 2016 production averaging approximately 184,000 bbl/d of synthetic crude oil for horizon oil sands . Average production in q4 of 2016 reached about 178,000 bbl/d of SCO, at high end of previously issued guidance . Horizon continues to perform above expected design rates, with January 2017 production averaging approximately 195,000 bbl/d of SCO . Lowering its 2017 SCO operating cost guidance by $2.00/bbl to $24.00/bbl to $27.00/bbl, including planned downtime for maintenance .Horizon phase 3 expansion, targeted to add 80,000 bbl/d of SCO production is on schedule, on budget for commissioning in q4 2017.