Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway says conductors in Canada ratify new labour agreement

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co ::CN conductors in Canada ratify new labour agreement.3-year deal retroactive to July 23, 2016, provides wage increases, benefit improvements to approximately 3,000 conductors​.

CN declares Q3 2017 dividend

July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co :CN declares third-quarter 2017 dividend.Says ‍quarterly dividend of c$0.4125 per common share will be paid on sept. 29, 2017​.

CN reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.36

July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co :CN reports Q2-2017 net income of C$1,031 million, or C$1.36 per diluted share.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.34.Q2 earnings per share C$1.36.Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view C$4.95 to C$5.10.Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to C$3.329 billion.Canadian National Railway Co - ‍carloadings for quarter increased by 14 per cent to 1.4 million.​.Canadian National Railway Co - reaffirmed 2017 financial outlook.Canadian National Railway Co - qtrly ‍revenue ton-miles increased by 18 per cent from year-earlier quarter​.Canadian National Railway Co - qtrly operating ratio of 55.1 per cent, an increase of 0.6 points over prior-year quarter.Canadian National Railway - in 2017, CN plans to invest about C$2.6 billion in its capital program, of which C$1.6 billion targeted toward track infrastructure.FY2017 earnings per share view C$5.14, revenue view C$13.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CN and TCRC-CTY reach tentative agreement on new labour contract for conductors in Canada

May 29 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co :Cn and tcrc-cty reach tentative agreement on new labour contract for conductors in canada.Canadian national railway co- reached atentative agreement to renew labour contract for about 3,000 cn conductors, yard operations employees in canada.Details of agreement withheld pending ratification by tcrc members, process expected to take about 60 days.

"good progress is being made" in talks between cn rail and conductors' union, says source close to negotiations

By David Ljunggren:"good progress is being made" in talks between cn rail and conductors' union, says source close to negotiations.

Canada Labor Minister: "We have every confidence we're going to get a deal" between CN Rail, union

May 29 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co :Canada's Labor Minister says,‎ "We have every confidence we're going to get a deal" between CN Rail, union.

CN to purchase its common shares under a specific shr repurchase program

April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co :Says to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program.Says purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid) announced on Oct. 25, 2016.Says will enter into an agreement with a third party to repurchase common shares through daily purchases.

Canadian National-announces ratification of new 5-yr collective labour agreement by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers system council 11

April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co :Announces ratification of new 5-year collective labour agreement by international brotherhood of electrical workers system council 11.Agreement is retroactive to jan. 1, 2017,runs through dec. 31, 2021.Says agreement "provides wage increases in each year and benefit improvements".

CN reports Q1 earnings per share of C$1.16

April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co : :CN reports Q1-2017 net income of C$884 million, or C$1.16 per diluted share.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.15.Q1 earnings per share C$1.16.Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$3.206 billion.Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share C$4.95 to C$5.10.Canadian National Railway Co - increased its 2017 capital program by C$100 million to C$2.6 billion.Canadian National Railway -carloadings for quarter increased by nine per cent to 1,368 thousand, rail freight revenue per carload decreased by 1 percent.Canadian National Railway Co qtrly operating ratio of 59.4 per cent, an increase of 0.5 of a point from prior-year quarter.Qtrly revenue ton-miles increased by 14 per cent from year-earlier quarter.Canadian National Railway - assumes 2017/2018 grain crops in both canada and united states will be in line with their respective five-year averages.Says now assuming that North American industrial production for year will increase by approximately two per cent.Canadian National Railway Co - now assumes total rtms in 2017 will increase by approximately 10 per cent versus 2016.Canadian National Railway Co -assumes U.S. Housing starts in range of 1.25 million units and u.s. Motor vehicle sales of about 17.5 million units in FY.Qtrly operating ratio of 59.4 per cent, an increase of 0.5 of a point from prior-year quarter.FY2017 earnings per share view C$5.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Transportation Safety Board Of Canada says broken wheel led to Jan 2016 derailment of Canadian National Railway freight train

Transportation Safety Board Of Canada: Broken wheel led to Jan 2016 derailment of Canadian National Railway Company freight train near Webster, Ontario .Determined that a broken wheel was caused by a service-related failure.