Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)

CNTP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

279.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.20 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs277.65
Open
Rs280.50
Day's High
Rs283.50
Day's Low
Rs278.00
Volume
110,720
Avg. Vol
357,072
52-wk High
Rs314.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Century Plyboards (India) says Singapore unit buys 2 pct stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 08:16am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Century Plyboards (India) Ltd :Century plyboards (india) - century ply (singapore) acquires 2 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory.  Full Article

Century Plyboards (India) June-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 04:03am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Century Plyboards (India) Ltd ::June quarter net profit 341.2 million rupees versus 430.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.74 billion rupees versus 4.43 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Century Plyboards (India) says unit buys 49 pct stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 07:57am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Century Plyboards (India) Ltd :Says Century Ply (Singapore) Pte. Ltd acquired 49 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory Co.  Full Article

Century Plyboards (India) March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 04:31am EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - Century Plyboards (India) Ltd :March quarter net profit 559.1 million rupees versus profit 416 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 5.40 billion rupees versus 4.84 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.Says ongoing green field unit for MDF in Punjab is in final stage, likely to start production by end of June 2017.  Full Article

Century Plyboards India Dec-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 03:44am EST 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 373.1 million rupees versus 411.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 4.59 billion rupees versus 4.11 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Century Plyboards disinvested shareholding in Innovation Pacific Singapore
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 09:06am EDT 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Disinvested its entire shareholding in its subsidiary Innovation Pacific Singapore Pte. Ltd. .  Full Article

Century Plyboards (India) to dispose off investments in unit Pacific Singapore
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 08:43am EDT 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : To dispose off its investments in unit Pacific Singapore . Agreement for sale not yet entered, sale expectd to be completed within next 3 months .  Full Article

Century Plyboards India says Singapore unit incorporates step-down unit in Vietnam
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 08:57am EDT 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Unit Innovation Pacific Singapore Pte. Ltd. has incorporated a step-down subsidiary Vietnam Innovation Pacific Jsc .  Full Article

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd acquires controlling stake in Innovation Pacific Singapore Pvt Ltd
Tuesday, 19 Jan 2016 09:33am EST 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd:Acquisition of controlling stake in a company.Acquired 51 percent stake in innovation pacific Singapore pvt ltd.Co has plans to further invest 70 million rupees in near future.  Full Article

