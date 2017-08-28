Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Century Plyboards (India) says Singapore unit buys 2 pct stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Century Plyboards (India) Ltd :Century plyboards (india) - century ply (singapore) acquires 2 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory.

Century Plyboards (India) June-qtr profit falls

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Century Plyboards (India) Ltd ::June quarter net profit 341.2 million rupees versus 430.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.74 billion rupees versus 4.43 billion rupees year ago.

Century Plyboards (India) says unit buys 49 pct stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory

June 15 (Reuters) - Century Plyboards (India) Ltd :Says Century Ply (Singapore) Pte. Ltd acquired 49 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory Co.

Century Plyboards (India) March-qtr profit rises

May 23 (Reuters) - Century Plyboards (India) Ltd :March quarter net profit 559.1 million rupees versus profit 416 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 5.40 billion rupees versus 4.84 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.Says ongoing green field unit for MDF in Punjab is in final stage, likely to start production by end of June 2017.

Century Plyboards India Dec-qtr profit falls

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 373.1 million rupees versus 411.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 4.59 billion rupees versus 4.11 billion rupees year ago.

Century Plyboards disinvested shareholding in Innovation Pacific Singapore

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Disinvested its entire shareholding in its subsidiary Innovation Pacific Singapore Pte. Ltd. .

Century Plyboards (India) to dispose off investments in unit Pacific Singapore

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : To dispose off its investments in unit Pacific Singapore . Agreement for sale not yet entered, sale expectd to be completed within next 3 months .

Century Plyboards India says Singapore unit incorporates step-down unit in Vietnam

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Unit Innovation Pacific Singapore Pte. Ltd. has incorporated a step-down subsidiary Vietnam Innovation Pacific Jsc .

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd acquires controlling stake in Innovation Pacific Singapore Pvt Ltd

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd:Acquisition of controlling stake in a company.Acquired 51 percent stake in innovation pacific Singapore pvt ltd.Co has plans to further invest 70 million rupees in near future.