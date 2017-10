Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Century Textile and Industries approves sale of Century Yarn, Century Denim textile units

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Century Textile And Industries Ltd ::Says approved sale of company's Century Yarn and Century Denim units of textile segment at Satrati.Says consideration for the sale of units to Wearit Global Ltd for 25.1 million rupees.

India's Century Textile and Industries June qtr profit surges

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Century Textile And Industries Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 64.6 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 23.43 billion rupees versus 23.20 billion rupees last year.

India's Century Textile and Industries posts March-qtr profit

May 12 (Reuters) - India's Century Textile And Industries Ltd :March quarter net profit 368.3 million rupees.March quarter total income 23.54 billion rupees.Net loss in march quarter last year was 23 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 22.57 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 5.50 rupees per share.

Century Textile and Industries reports Dec-Qtr profit

Century Textile And Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 138.9 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 19.63 billion rupees .Net Loss in Dec quarter last year was 85 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 21.14 billion rupees.

Century Textile and Industries posts June-qtr profit

Century Textile and Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 9.3 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 20.24 billion rupees . India's Century Textile and Industries Ltd - net loss in June quarter last year was 432.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 19.44 billion rupees . Approved issue of NCDs on private placement basis for INR 2 billion corporate loan of INR 3.50 billion .