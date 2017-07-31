Coats Group PLC (COA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coats Group says HY revenue up 5 pct on CER basis to $740 mln

July 31 (Reuters) - COATS GROUP PLC ::HY REVENUE UP 5% ON A CER BASIS TO $740 MILLION.HY ADJUSTED EPS UP 38% TO 3.06 CENTS.HY RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED INCREASED 400BPS TO 34%.COATS GROUP PLC SAYS SETTLEMENT CONCLUDED WITH ALL THREE UK PENSIONS SCHEMES AND PENSION REGULATOR INVESTIGATIONS NOW CEASED.BOARD DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.44 US CENTS PER SHARE PAYABLE IN NOVEMBER 2017.EXPECT TO DELIVER PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR.

Coats signs settlement agreement with Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme

June 26 (Reuters) - Coats Group Plc :Has signed a binding settlement agreement with trustee of Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme.Received written assurances from UK pensions regulator that its regulatory action will automatically cease in relation to Staveley under warning notice that it issued to company in 2013 upon completion.Following a series of company determined corporate steps completion will occur by early July 2017.The principal commercial terms of the Staveley Settlement are financial support on the basis of a technical provisions deficit as at 5 April 2015 of 97 million stg .An upfront payment of 74 million stg ($94 million) from Coats' parent group cash paid directly to Staveley (inclusive of the agreed Recovery Plan contributions of 39.5m stg paid to Staveley since 1 January 2016).

Coats says group sales up 5 pct for period Jan 1 to April 30

May 17 (Reuters) - Coats Group Plc ::For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 group sales up 5 percent year-on-year.For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 industrial sales up 7 percent year-on-year.For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 crafts sales down 5 percent year-on-year.Now expects to deliver 2017 full year results ahead of management's previous expectations."U.S. handknitting market has started to improve, with a return to point of sale growth at key retail customers in recent months".

Coats Group expects in-line growth after 2016 revenue rise

Coats Group Plc : 2016 revenue up 2 pct on a CER basis to $1,457 million (down 1 pct reported) . 2016 adjusted EPS up 23 pct to 4.91c (reported EPS of 4.28c) . Recommends a final dividend of 0.84 us cents per share payable in May 2017 . Enter 2017 on a solid footing however remain cautious about market conditions - CEO .Expect to continue to deliver growth in line with management's expectations - CEO.

Coats sees FY adj oper profit ahead of its previous expectations

Coats Group Plc : Expects adjusted operating profit for full year 2016 to be ahead of its previous expectations .Improvements to non-operating items will further benefit adjusted EPS, providing current foreign exchange rates persist until end of year.

Coats Group appoints Simon Boddie as CFO

Coats Group Plc : Appointment of CFO .Simon Boddie will join as chief financial officer and as an executive director, effective Monday 4 july 2016..