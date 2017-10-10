Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)
286.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-4.00 (-1.38%)
Rs290.20
Rs290.90
Rs291.00
Rs285.00
61,060
502,016
Rs337.30
Rs234.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Coal India signs MoA for National Coal Wage Agreement-X
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd
Coal India Sept production at 38.77 mln tonnes versus target of 38.32 mln tonnes
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd
Coal India says Gopal Singh entrusted with additional charge of CMD
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd
Coal India June-qtr consol profit falls about 23 pct
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd
Coal India July production of 36.64 mln tonnes vs target of 37.66 mln tonnes
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd
Coal India consol March-qtr profit down about 38 pct
May 29 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd
Coal India April production 38.44 mln tonnes vs 43.58 mln tonnes target
May 2 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd
Coal India to consider 2nd interim dividend on March 26
Coal India Ltd
Coal India's South Eastern Coalfields revises price of proposed buyback to 19,699.47 rupees/shr
Coal India Ltd
Coal India's unit northern coalfields revises price for buyback of shares
Coal India Ltd
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-India raises $1.5 bln in IPO of reinsurer GIC Re
MUMBAI, Oct 13 The Indian government raised about 98 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) on Friday by selling some of its shares in General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re), the nation's top reinsurer, in the country's biggest listing in seven years.