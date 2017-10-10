Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coal India signs MoA for National Coal Wage Agreement-X ​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd :Signs Memorandum Of Agreement for National Coal Wage Agreement-X on Oct 10 for a period of 5 years ​.Says deal will impact 298,000 coal workers and total estimated avergae annual impact would be 56.67 billion rupees.

Coal India Sept production at 38.77 mln tonnes versus target of 38.32 mln tonnes

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd :Sept offtake 43.58 million tonnes versus target of 42.34 million tonnes.Sept production of 38.77 million tonnes versus target of 38.32 million tonnes.

Coal India says Gopal Singh entrusted with additional charge of CMD

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd :Says Sutirtha Bhattacharya relinquished the charge of CMD.Says India coal ministry entrusted additional charge of CMD of co to Gopal Singh.

Coal India June-qtr consol profit falls about 23 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd :June quarter consol profit 23.51 billion rupees versus profit of 30.65 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 26.62 billion rupees.June quarter consol revenue from operations 205.68 billion rupees versus 197.28 billion rupees last year.

Coal India July production of 36.64 mln tonnes vs target of 37.66 mln tonnes

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd :July production of 36.64 million tonnes versus target of 37.66 million tonnes.July offtake 44.33 million tonnes versus target of 44.96 million tonnes.

Coal India consol March-qtr profit down about 38 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd :Consol march quarter profit 27.16 billion rupees.Consol march quarter total income 266.36 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 43.98 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 245.84 billion rupees.Says decided not to recommend dividend.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 38.20 billion rupees.

Coal India April production 38.44 mln tonnes vs 43.58 mln tonnes target

May 2 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd :April actual offtake 45.29 million tonnes versus target of 49.51 million tonnes.April production of 38.44 million tonnes versus target of 43.58 million tonnes.

Coal India to consider 2nd interim dividend on March 26

Coal India Ltd :Says to consider 2nd interim dividend on march 26.

Coal India's South Eastern Coalfields revises price of proposed buyback to 19,699.47 rupees/shr

Coal India Ltd :Says unit South Eastern Coalfields revises price of proposed buyback to 19699.47 rupees per share.

Coal India's unit northern coalfields revises price for buyback of shares

Coal India Ltd :Unit northern coalfields revised price per share for buyback of shares to INR 30260.70 per share.