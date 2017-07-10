Cobham PLC (COB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cobham Plc names Greg Bagwell as strategic advisor

July 10 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc ::Appointment of Air Marshal Greg Bagwell CB CBE, as strategic advisor, reporting to David Lockwood, chief executive officer.

May 5 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc :Confirms that bookrunners have procured subscribers for remaining 13,561,228 new ordinary shares not validly taken up in rights issue.Remaining 13,561,228 shares representing c.1.99 pct of new ordinary shares subscribed at a price of 137 pence per new ordinary share.

May 5 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Cobham Plc: bookrunner says orders not at 137p risk missing books close at 8.45am UKT.

May 5 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Rump books are covered in Cobham Plc rump placing and are expected to close at short notice; price guidance to come.

Cobham says 98 pct of new shares taken up in rights issue

May 5 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc ::Received valid acceptances in respect of 98.01% of new ordinary shares offered) in rights issue.Cobham: Bookrunner says books are open now and expected to close at short notice in Cobham rump placing .

Cobham Group's Q1 trading in line with board's expectations

April 27 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc :Group's trading performance in Q1 of year was in line with board's expectations.Cobham is in early stages of enhancing operational and financial discipline, prioritising control and execution, customer focus, leadership and simplification.Group has also commenced its review of breadth and shape of its portfolio and expects to provide an update to market in its interim results expected to be published on 3 August 2017..Overall, board's expectations for group performance this financial year remain unchanged and it reaffirms previous guidance for 2017.Group expects to announce results of rights issue and commencement of trading in fully paid new ordinary shares on 5 May 2017.

Tel-Instrument Electronics says commencement of Cobham/Aeroflex litigation

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp :Commencement of Cobham/Aeroflex litigation in Kansas District Court; Trial is expected to be completed next month.

Cobham updates on 2017 performance share plan awards, buy-out award

Cobham Plc : Further details in respect of 2017 performance share plan awards and buy-out award in respect of CEO's 2016 PSP award at his previous employer . Intended that awards will be made as soon as practicable following completion of rights issue and once company is no longer in a closed period .As previously disclosed, CEO will receive a 2017 PSP award of 200% of salary and CFO 150% of salary.

Cobham to raise about 512.4 mln stg through rights issue

Cobham Plc : On 2 March 2017, Cobham Plc announced that it intended to carry out a rights issue of new ordinary shares, to be completed in Q2 2017 . Board of directors of Cobham today confirms that it intends to raise approximately 512.4 million stg (gross proceeds) by way of rights issue . 2 for 5 fully underwritten rights issue of 683,145,540 new ordinary shares to raise gross proceeds of approximately £512.4 million (approximately 496.6 million stg net of fees and expenses) . Directors intend to take up in full new ordinary shares to which they are entitled under rights issue . Reduction in net debt during 2016 was below board's expectations at time of 2016 rights issue (as defined below) largely due to lower than expected underlying EBITDA and free cash flow generation in year . There were also adverse exchange rate movements primarily arising on translation of group's non-sterling denominated debt . Group's current balance sheet is not strong enough to support operations of group, given important role it plays in many customer programmes . Group is targeting a net debt/EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.5X .Progress towards this target needs to be accelerated to give group's customers, suppliers and employees confidence in group's financial position.

BRIEF-UK's FCA probes Cobham over information handling ahead of 2016 rights issue news

Cobham Plc : Was informed orally by FCA that it was being referred for investigation . Investigation in connection with co's handling of inside information prior to its trading update, rights issue announcement on April 26, 2016 . Company is cooperating fully with FCA and will update market on outcome in due course .Proposed rights issue announced on March 2, 2017 remains on track.