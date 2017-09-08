Edition:
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)

CODE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

225.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs224.00
Open
Rs226.90
Day's High
Rs228.00
Day's Low
Rs224.05
Volume
7,838
Avg. Vol
100,360
52-wk High
Rs277.00
52-wk Low
Rs190.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coffee Day Enterprises gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation with Coffee Day Overseas
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 01:24am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :Says NCLT approved scheme of amalgamation of Coffee Day Overseas with Coffee Day Enterprises.  Full Article

Coffee Day Enterprises says unit agreed to divest 6.5 mln shares in Global Edge Software
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 05:33am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :Says Coffee Day Trading agreed to divest entire 6.5 million shares in its associate Global Edge Software.  Full Article

Coffee Day Enterprises unit Coffee Day Global buys ONS Ventures SDN.BHD
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 08:26am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :Says unit Coffee Day Global Ltd bought wholly owned unit ONS Ventures SDN.BHD in Malaysia.Says cost of acquisition is about INR 7.5 million.  Full Article

India's Coffee Day Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up 51 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 05:58am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :June quarter consol profit 268.3 million rupees versus profit of 177.5 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 8.30 billion rupees versus 7.56 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Coffee Day Enterprises says Way2wealth Securities divests 95 pct stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 06:51am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :Says step down unit Way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd divests 95 percent stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors.  Full Article

Coffee Day Enterprises March-qtr consol profit surges
Thursday, 18 May 2017 06:02am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :March quarter consol profit 277.2 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 9.08 billion rupees.Consol profit in march quarter last year was 119.1 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 8.66 billion rupees.  Full Article

Coffee Day Enterprises says Alphagrep Holding HK divests 40.50 pct in units
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 06:56am EST 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :Coffee day enterprises -says "Alphagrep Holding HK Limited has divested 40.50 pct shares in its subsidiary namely Lighthouse Financial Technologies Limited.  Full Article

Coffee Day Enterprises Dec qtr consol profit more than doubles
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 04:44am EST 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd : Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 123.4 million rupees . Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 7.51 billion rupees .Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd -consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 49.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 6.66 billion rupees.  Full Article

Coffee Day Enterprises posts June-qtr consol profit
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 06:03am EDT 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 114 million rupees; consol net sales 7.20 billion rupees .  Full Article

Coffee Day Enterprises approves merger of Coffee Day Overseas with co
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 06:00am EDT 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd : Approved scheme of amalgamation of Coffee Day Overseas Private Limited with Coffee Day Enterprises Limited .  Full Article

