Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)
225.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs1.10 (+0.49%)
Rs224.00
Rs226.90
Rs228.00
Rs224.05
7,838
100,360
Rs277.00
Rs190.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Coffee Day Enterprises gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation with Coffee Day Overseas
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Coffee Day Enterprises says unit agreed to divest 6.5 mln shares in Global Edge Software
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Coffee Day Enterprises unit Coffee Day Global buys ONS Ventures SDN.BHD
Aug 21 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
India's Coffee Day Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up 51 pct
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Coffee Day Enterprises says Way2wealth Securities divests 95 pct stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors
July 21 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Coffee Day Enterprises March-qtr consol profit surges
May 18 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Coffee Day Enterprises says Alphagrep Holding HK divests 40.50 pct in units
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Coffee Day Enterprises Dec qtr consol profit more than doubles
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Coffee Day Enterprises posts June-qtr consol profit
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Coffee Day Enterprises approves merger of Coffee Day Overseas with co
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs
* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs on private placement basis