Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)

Coffee Day Enterprises gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation with Coffee Day Overseas

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :Says NCLT approved scheme of amalgamation of Coffee Day Overseas with Coffee Day Enterprises.

Coffee Day Enterprises says unit agreed to divest 6.5 mln shares in Global Edge Software

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :Says Coffee Day Trading agreed to divest entire 6.5 million shares in its associate Global Edge Software.

Coffee Day Enterprises unit Coffee Day Global buys ONS Ventures SDN.BHD

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :Says unit Coffee Day Global Ltd bought wholly owned unit ONS Ventures SDN.BHD in Malaysia.Says cost of acquisition is about INR 7.5 million.

India's Coffee Day Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up 51 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :June quarter consol profit 268.3 million rupees versus profit of 177.5 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 8.30 billion rupees versus 7.56 billion rupees last year.

Coffee Day Enterprises says Way2wealth Securities divests 95 pct stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors

July 21 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :Says step down unit Way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd divests 95 percent stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors.

Coffee Day Enterprises March-qtr consol profit surges

May 18 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :March quarter consol profit 277.2 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 9.08 billion rupees.Consol profit in march quarter last year was 119.1 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 8.66 billion rupees.

Coffee Day Enterprises says Alphagrep Holding HK divests 40.50 pct in units

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :Coffee day enterprises -says "Alphagrep Holding HK Limited has divested 40.50 pct shares in its subsidiary namely Lighthouse Financial Technologies Limited.

Coffee Day Enterprises Dec qtr consol profit more than doubles

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd : Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 123.4 million rupees . Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 7.51 billion rupees .Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd -consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 49.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 6.66 billion rupees.

Coffee Day Enterprises posts June-qtr consol profit

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 114 million rupees; consol net sales 7.20 billion rupees .

Coffee Day Enterprises approves merger of Coffee Day Overseas with co

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd : Approved scheme of amalgamation of Coffee Day Overseas Private Limited with Coffee Day Enterprises Limited .