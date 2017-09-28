Coface SA (COFA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coface improves its full-year guidance

Sept 28 (Reuters) - COFACE SA :REG-COFACE IMPROVES ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE: LOSS RATIO NET OF REINSURANCE NOW SEEN BELOW 54%, A 4PPTS IMPROVEMENT.‍NET LOSS RATIO FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017 SHOULD BE BELOW 50%.​.

Coface signs 700 million euro syndicated loan agreement

Aug 4 (Reuters) - COFACE SA : :REG-COFACE SA : COFACE SA SIGNS €700M SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT.THIS SYNDICATED LOAN REPLACES EXISTING BILATERAL CREDIT LINES..

Coface H1 revenue at EUR ‍​691.7 million, improving 2017 net loss ratio guidance at below 58% ​

July 28 (Reuters) - COFACE SA : :H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​691.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 716.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 46.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.‍COFACE H1-RESULTS: OPERATING INCOME UP 17.5% AND NET INCOME AT EUR 20.2M; IMPROVING 2017 NET LOSS RATIO GUIDANCE AT BELOW 58%​.‍IMPROVING GUIDANCE FOR 2017: NET LOSS RATIO 3PTS BETTER, AT BELOW 58%​.‍CONFIDENT IT WILL ACHIEVE ITS EUR 10M COST SAVINGS TARGET IN 2017, WHILE INVESTMENTS AND RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FOR YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO EUR 21M.​.

Coface Q1 net income at 7.3 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Coface SA ::Coface: net income at EUR 7.3 million ($7.94 million) driven by an improvement in net loss ratio / fit to win progressing as planned.Q1 net loss ratio at 58.2 pct, net combined ratio at 92.0 pct.Q1 combined ratio net of reinsurance of 92.0 percent versus 87.0 percent year ago.Q1 gross earned premiums EUR 282.2 million versus EUR 288.5 million year ago.Reached EUR 2.0 mln cost savings year-to-date, in line with eur 10m objective for year.Q1 net result group share EUR 7.3 million versus EUR 22.3 million year ago.Q1 operating income EUR 19.2 million versus EUR 36.3 million year ago.Q1 investment income net of expenses EUR 5.6 million versus EUR 10.8 million year ago.Q1 underwritting income after reinsurance EUR 14.5 million versus EUR 26.5 million year ago.Reminder of 2017 guidance: net loss ratio below 61 pct for full year.Anticipate a net loss ratio below 61 pct in 2017.Plan to achieve EUR 10 million costs savings in 2017.Investments and restructuring charges for year should amount to EUR 21 mln in 2017.

Coface FY net profit group share ‍​down at 41.5 million euros

Coface SA : FY consolidated revenues 1.41 billion euros ($1.51 billion) versus 1.49 billion euros year ago . FY operating income 114.4 million euros versus 192.3 million euros year ago . FY net profit group share ‍​41.5 million euros versus 126.2 million euros year ago . FY combined ratio net of reinsurance of ‍​97.4 percent versus 83.1 percent year ago .Distribution of 0.13 euro per share will be proposed for 2016.

Coface rated 'AA-' by Fitch Ratings

Coface SA :Fitch Ratings issued press release on Coface in which agency affirms rating at 'AA-', outlook stable.

Coface H1 net income group share down at 26 million euros

Coface Sa : H1 turnover at 717 million euros, down 5.7 pct versus H1-2015 . H1 net income (group share) down at 26 million euros, of which 3 million in Q2 . H1 net combined ratio at 92.2 pct . Coface reiterates its expectation of a net loss ratio of 63 pct to 66 pct for full-year 2016 . Remains cautious overall for 2016 . H1 operating income 51.8 million euros versus 102.6 million euros year ago . An exceptional dividend of 0.06 euros per share proposed for 2016 .H1 solvency remains strong at 155 pct.

Coface foresees a net loss ratio of 63% to 66% for FY 2016

Coface Sa : Non-Audited preliminary financial information shows a net loss ratio of order of 67 pct for Q2 of 2016 .Foresees a net loss ratio of 63 pct to 66 pct for fy2016.

Coface appoints Thierry Croiset Group Risk Director

Coface SA :Appoints Thierry Croiset Group Risk Director.

Coface AA-rating affirmed by Fitch

Coface SA :Coface AA-rating affirmed by Fitch.