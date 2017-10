Cofinimmo SA (COFB.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cofinimmo announces new acquisition in Germany ‍​

Sept 4 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA ::NEW ACQUISITION FOR COFINIMMO IN GERMANY ‍​.BECAME OWNER OF NURSING AND CARE HOME VILLA SONNENMOND IN NEUSTADT IM WESTERWALD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 6.1 MILLION EUR‍​.A ‘DOUBLE NET’ LEASE CONTRACT IS CONCLUDED FOR 25 YEARS AND CONTAINS AN OPTION FOR AN ADDITIONAL FIVEYEAR EXTENSION.‍​.INITIAL RENTAL YIELD AMOUNTS TO 6.20 %.‍​.ACQUISITION BRINGS THE FAIR VALUE OF THE ENTIRE GERMAN PORTFOLIO TO 136 MILLION EUR.

Cofinimmo H1 net result from core activities - group share up at 3.25 euros/share

July 27 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA : :H1 NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES - GROUP SHARE: 3.25 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 2.86 EUR AT 30.06.2016).H1 NET RESULT - GROUP SHARE: 3.06 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 1.65 EUR AT 30.06.2016).CONFIRMATION OF THE FORECASTED GROSS DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017, PAYABLE IN 2018: 5.50 EUR PER ORDINARY SHARE.CONFIRMATION OF THE FORECASTED NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES - GROUP SHARE FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR: 6.49 EUR PER SHARE.H1 RESULT ON THE PORTFOLIO – GROUP SHARE: -0.51 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 0.58 EUR AT 30.06.2016).

Cofinimmo acquires three medical office buildings in the Netherlands

July 3 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA ::COFINIMMO ACQUIRES THREE MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS.NEW INVESTMENTS FOR A TOTAL OF 13 MILLION EUR.ACQUIRED IN MAY AND JUNE 2017 3 MEDICAL OFFICES BUILDINGS IN BAARN AND EEMNES (PROVINCE OF UTRECHT) AND TIEL (PROVINCE OF GELDERLAND).PURSUANT TO THESE NEW ACQUISITIONS, COFINIMMO'S DUTCH HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO HAS REACHED 194 MILLION EUR - CEO.

New acquisition in Germany for Cofinimmo

June 19 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA ::NEW ACQUISITION IN GERMANY FOR COFINIMMO.ACQUIRES CHRISTINENHOF RESIDENCE IN LÜNEBURG (LOWER SAXONY) FOR 12.6 MILLION EUR.HAS AMBITION TO BRING TO 50 % SHARE OF HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE SEGMENT IN GLOBAL PORTFOLIO BY END OF 2019.

Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer

June 1 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA ::41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR.DECIDED TO DISTRIBUTE FOR FY2016 GROSS DIVIDEND OF 5.50 EUR PER ORDINARY SHARE, AND 6.37 EUR PER PREFERENCE SHARE.REMAINING DIVIDEND PAY-OUT WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH FOR A NET TOTAL AMOUNT OF 48.0 MILLION EUR.HOLDERS OF SHARES HAVE CHOICE BETWEEN RECEIVING THE DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2016 IN NEW ORDINARY SHARES OR IN CASH, OR TO OPT FOR A COMBINATION OF BOTH MEANS OF PAYMENT.SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF ONE NEW ORDINARY SHARE WAS SET AT 103.95 EUR.PAYMENT IN CASH AND/OR DELIVERY OF SECURITIES WILL BE MADE AS FROM TODAY; NEW ORDINARY SHARES WERE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS TODAY.

Cofinimmo acquires properties in the Netherlands

May 8 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA :IN APRIL 2017, THE COFINIMMO GROUP ACQUIRED TWO MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 7.4 MILLION EUR.ON 24.04.2017, COFINIMMO BECAME OWNER OF A CARE CENTRE FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING FROM MENTAL DISORDERS LOCATED IN ALPHEN AAN DEN RIJN; INVESTMENT AMOUNTED TO 9.3 MILLION EUR.

Cofinimmo Q1 net profit group share rises to 37.2 million euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA ::Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016.Q1 property result EUR 53.1 million versus EUR 49.3 million year ago.Q1 operating result before result on portfolio EUR 40.4 million versus EUR 37.2 million year ago.Q1 net profit group share EUR 37.2 million versus EUR 418,000 year ago.Occupancy rate at end Q1 94.2 percent versus 95.1 percent year ago.EPRA net asset value per share at March 31 EUR 94.34 versus EUR 92.76 at Dec 31, 2016.

Cofinimmo FY net profit group share down at 97.4 million euros

Cofinimmo SA : FY net profit group share 97.4 million euros ($103.83 million) versus 113 million euros in reuters poll . FY operating profit before result on portfolio 172.1 million euros versus 174 million euros in reuters poll . Fair value investment properties at dec. 31 3.37 billion euros versus 3.13 billion euros year ago . Occupancy rate at dec. 31 94.5 percent versus 94.9 percent year ago . Epra nav/share 92.76 euros versus 94.0 euros in reuters poll . FY net rental income 214.2 euros million versus 215 million euros in reuters poll . Board of directors expects to propose a dividend of 5.50 euros gross (3.85 euros net) per ordinary share and 6.37 euros gross (4.459 euros net) per preference share . 2017 net result from core activities - group share : 6.49 euros per share, given a committed investment pipeline of 113.7 million euros for 2017 .Barring any major unexpected events, gross dividend for the 2017 financial year, payable in 2018: 5.50 euros per ordinary share.

Cofinimmo closes private placement of bonds for 70 million euros

Cofinimmo SA : Closing of a private placement of bonds for an amount of 70 million euros ($76.43 million) .Closed the private placement of a ten-year bond, offering a fixed coupon of 1.70 pct.

Cofinimmo reports results of the public tender offer

Cofinimmo SA : Results of the public tender offer for its outstanding 2.00% 190.8 million euros ($212.88 million) convertible bond due 2018 . This represents approximately 4.1% in outstanding nominal amount of the convertible bonds due 2018 . Cash repurchase price for the public tender offer will be equal to 131.43 euros per convertible bond due 2018 . Total principal amount of the convertible bonds due 2018 to be repurchased via the public tender offer is equal to 7.8 million euros .Settlement of the public tender offer will take place on Sept. 22, 2016.