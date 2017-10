Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stadio provides details on separation from parent Curro, JSE listing

Sept 15 (Reuters) - STADIO HOLDINGS LTD::‍LISTING OF STADIO ON MAIN BOARD OF JSE LIMITED AND ABRIDGED PRE-LISTING STATEMENT​.‍ON FEB. 28, CURRO ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO UNBUNDLE ITS ENTIRE INTEREST IN STADIO AND TO LIST STADIO ON JSE​.‍CURRO RESOLVED TO UNBUNDLE 410 561 153 SHARES IN STADIO TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RATIO OF ONE STADIO SHARE FOR EVERY ONE ORDINARY SHARE​.OFFER ‍COMPRISING 91.7 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF STADIO.TO INCREASE STUDENT ENROLMENTS TO 35 000 IN MEDIUM TERM AND ABOUT 56 000 BY 2026, EARNING PROFIT AFTER TAXATION OF ABOUT R500 MILLION BY 2026​.‍BELEIVES TARGET CAN BE ACHIEVED BY CAPITAL OF R840 MILLION RAISED FROM RIGHTS OFFER AND B- BBEE DEAL, INTERNALLY GENERATED CASH AND DEBT FUNDING​.‍RAISING APPROXIMATELY R640 MILLION THROUGH RIGHTS OFFER AND UP TO R200 MILLION THROUGH B-BBEE TRANSACTION​.‍PSG FINANCIAL SERVICES, WHO WILL HOLD ABOUT 51 PCT OF STADIO POST UNBUNDLING, HAS IRREVOCABLY UNDERTAKEN TO FOLLOW ALL OF THEIR RIGHTS.PRICE OF PLACING SHARES WILL BE ‍R2.96 PER PLACEMENT SHARE​.

Curro says HY HEPS up 22 pct to 26.9 cents

Aug 15 (Reuters) - CURRO HOLDINGS LTD :HY REVENUE 24 PCT UP FROM 872 MLN RAND TO 1085 MLN RAND.HY OPERATIONAL EBITDA UP 24 PCT FROM 259 MLN RAND TO 322 MLN RAND.NO DIVIDEND WAS DECLARED FOR PERIOD.HY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 22 PCT TO 26.9 CENTS.

Curro sees HY HEPS up between 20-25 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Ltd :HEPS for six months ended 30 June 2017 will be between 26.4 cents and 27.5 cents per share, an increase of between 20-25 pct​.

Curro Holdings says Stadio buys AFDA

June 8 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Limited ::Stadio, has acquired 100 pct of issued share capital of The South African School Of Motion Picture Medium And Live Performance Proprietary Limited (AFDA).Curro holdings ltd - ‍curro re-affirms its intention to unbundle and list stadio separately during course of this year​.Acquisition is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, including approval of competition tribunal.

Curro Holdings full-year HEPS rises 55 pct

Curro Holdings Ltd : FY revenue increased by 27 pct from R1.384 billion in 2015 to R1.761 billion in 2016 . FY headline earnings up 69 pct from R100 mln to R169 mln . FY HEPS up 55 pct from 28.3 cents to 43.9 cents . No dividend has been declared for year under review . Curro plans to invest up to R1.8 billion in capex in 2017 .Curro remains optimistic about growth prospects for education sector.

Curro Holdings sees FY HEPS of 43.1-47.1 cents per share

Curro Holdings Ltd : Trading statement .HEPS for year ended 31 December 2016 will be between 43.1 cents and 47.1 cents per share.

Curro Holdings buys 50 pct stake in Ba Isago University

Curro Holdings Ltd : Acquired through a unit 50 percent stake in Ba Isago University .Curro will fund transaction by means of existing cash reserves and bank loans..

Curro Holdings six-month HEPS up 51 pct

Curro Holdings Ltd : Says H1 revenue 24 pct up from R705m to R872m . Six-month HEPS 51 pct up from 14.5 cents to 22.0 cents . For six months ended June 30, headline earnings up 59 pct from R51 mln to R81 mln . Says H1 schools EBITDA up 27 pct from R204 mln to R259 mln . No dividend has been declared for period .2016 investment programme includes construction of nine new campuses to value of R950 million.

Curro sees H1 HEPS up 44-54 pct to 21.2-22.7 cents

Curro Holdings Ltd : Sees heps for six months ended 30 june between 21,2 cents and 22,7 cents per share compared to 14,5 cents year ago .Expects an increase of between 44% and 54% in eps and heps for 6 months to 30 june.

Curro Holdings announces results of rights offering

Curro Holdings Ltd : Offered 32. 44 million new ordinary shares in ratio of 9.09091 rights offer share for every 100 Curro ordinary shares .95.8% of rights offer shares subscribed for by Curro shareholders.