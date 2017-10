Cancom SE (COKG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cancom: Thomas Volk joins executive board on Nov. 1, 2017

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE ::DGAP-NEWS: CANCOM SE ENLARGES EXECUTIVE BOARD.‍AN ADDITIONAL EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER, CFO THOMAS STARK, IS ALSO TO BE APPOINTED​.‍THOMAS VOLK WILL JOIN EXECUTIVE BOARD OF CANCOM SE ON NOVEMBER 1, 2017 AS PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER​.

Cancom H1 ‍EBIT up at EUR 25.2 mln​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE ::H1 ‍REVENUES: EURO 535.9 MILLION (2016: EURO 492.2 MILLION; UP 8.9 PERCENT)​.H1 ‍EBITDA: EURO 35.4 MILLION (2016: EURO 33.1 MILLION; UP 6.9 PERCENT)​.H1 ‍EBIT: EURO 25.2 MILLION (2016: EURO 22.6 MILLION; UP 11.5 PERCENT)​.

Cancom acquires all shares of Antauris AG

June 1 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE ::EXPANDS BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE GROUP WITH ANTAURIS AG.HAS ACQUIRED ALL SHARES OF ANTAURIS AG, HEADQUARTERED IN HAMBURG, GERMANY.

Cancom Q1 EBITDA up to EUR 16.8 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE ::CANCOM RELEASES FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017.Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW BY 9.6 PERCENT TO EURO 257.3 MILLION (Q1/16: EURO 234.7 MILLION).WITH REPORTED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT), CANCOM GROUP ACHIEVED AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT UP TO EUR 11.2 MILLION (Q1/16: EUR 9.9 MILLION).EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.46 AND TOPPED PREVIOUS YEAR'S EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR 0.43.Q1 GROUP EBITDA ENDED UP TO EUR 16.8 MILLION; GROWTH OF 14.3 PERCENT AGAINST COMPARABLE LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR'S QUARTER OF EUR 14.7 MILLION (Q1/16 REPORTED: EUR 16.1 MILLION).

CANCOM FY group EBIT up 24.8 pct to EUR 51.3 mln

CANCOM SE : Shows a new record level with strong business results and topping the one billion mark in revenues in 2016 . FY revenue rose 9.7 percent to 1.023 billion euros ($1.11 billion) . FY EBITDA rose 15.5 percent to 72.9 million euros . FY consolidated group EBIT: 51.3 million euros (plus 24.8 percent; 2015: 41.1 million euros) . Earnings per share from continuing operations of CANCOM SE also reached a new record level at 2.11 euro after 1.99 euro in 2015 .Has decided to extend agreement with CEO and founder Klaus Weinmann for an additional five years.

Cancom elects Lothar Koniarski as new chairman of supervisory board

Cancom SE : New chairman of the supervisory board . Supervisory board of Cancom SE elected Lothar Koniarski as new chairman of supervisory board . Walter Krejci today has resigned as chairman of supervisory board for personal reasons .Uwe Kemm was elected deputy chairman of supervisory board.

Cancom H1 EBITDA rises to 33.1 mln euros

CANCOM SE : H1 EBIT 22.6 million eur versus 12.9 million eur year ago . H1 EBITDA 33.1 million eur versus 23.7 million eur year ago .H1 revenue 492.2 million eur versus 430.5 million eur year ago.

Cancom Q2 EBITDA jumps 31 percent

Cancom SE : Q2 group revenues 257.5 million eur . Q2 preliminary EBIT rose 52.6 percent to 11.6 million eur .Preliminary Q2 group EBITDA rose by 30.8 percent to 17.0 million eur.

Systemax to sell German operations to Cancom SE

Systemax Inc : Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed. . "transaction will have a positive impact on future overall financial performance of our emea and consolidated operations" .Systemax announces sale of german operations to cancom se.

Allerthal Werke: court settlement in legal challenge against Cancom SE

Allerthal Werke AG :Court settlement in legal challenge against Cancom SE .