Cox & Kings Ltd (COKI.NS)

Cox & Kings approves demerger of foreign exchange division

May 30 (Reuters) - Cox & Kings Ltd :Says approved demerger of foreign exchange division into a separate financial services co.

Cox & Kings says Meininger Hotels signs agreement for a Meininger hotel in Lyon

April 28 (Reuters) - Cox & Kings Ltd :Says Meninger hotels, through unit signs agreement for a Meninger hotel in Lyon.

Cox & Kings says Meininger Hotel Group signs agreement to open hotel in Milan

Cox & Kings Ltd :Says Meininger Hotel Group signs agreement to open hotel in Milan.

Cox & Kings Dec-qtr profit rises

Cox & Kings Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 363.2 million rupees versus 172.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 6.93 billion rupees versus 6.56 billion rupees year ago.

Cox and Kings June-quarter profit rises

Cox & Kings Ltd : June-quarter profit 906.6 million rupees versus 848.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 11.93 billion rupees versus 9.84 billion rupees last year .