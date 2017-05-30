Edition:
United States

Cox & Kings Ltd (COKI.NS)

COKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

270.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs270.30
Open
Rs270.00
Day's High
Rs272.25
Day's Low
Rs270.00
Volume
9,324
Avg. Vol
336,390
52-wk High
Rs305.60
52-wk Low
Rs157.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cox & Kings approves demerger of foreign exchange division
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 06:36am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Cox & Kings Ltd :Says approved demerger of foreign exchange division into a separate financial services co.  Full Article

Cox & Kings says Meininger Hotels signs agreement for a Meininger hotel in Lyon
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 02:59am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Cox & Kings Ltd :Says Meninger hotels, through unit signs agreement for a Meninger hotel in Lyon.  Full Article

Cox & Kings says Meininger Hotel Group signs agreement to open hotel in Milan
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 01:23am EST 

Cox & Kings Ltd :Says Meininger Hotel Group signs agreement to open hotel in Milan.  Full Article

Cox & Kings Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 07:15am EST 

Cox & Kings Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 363.2 million rupees versus 172.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 6.93 billion rupees versus 6.56 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Cox and Kings June-quarter profit rises
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 08:29am EDT 

Cox & Kings Ltd : June-quarter profit 906.6 million rupees versus 848.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 11.93 billion rupees versus 9.84 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Cox & Kings Ltd News

BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises executes deal with Pinnacle Hospitals India

* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.

» More COKI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials