Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA (COL.MC)

Colonial to buy controlling stake in Spanish co-working platform ‍​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - COLONIAL ::GRUPO COLONIAL SAYS TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN SPANISH PLATFORM OF CO-WORKING UTOPIC_US .‍​.

Colonial announces share buyback program for up to 3 pct of share capital

Oct 17 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA ::ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR A MAXIMUM OF 12.0 MILLION SHARES, REPRESENTING 3 PERCENT OF COLONIAL'S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL AND MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF UP TO 100.0 MILLION EUROS.THE MAXIMUM DURATION OF THE PROGRAM IS SIX MONTHS.

Colonial sees 2017 gross rental income above 279 mln euros‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA ::SEES GROSS RENTAL INCOME IN 2017 ABOVE 279 MILLION EUROS‍​.SEES GROWTH STRATEGY WITH DIVIDEND YIELD OF 2-2.5 PERCENT.SEES ACQUISITIONS OF 300 MILLION EUROS PER ANNUM.

Colonial board agrees to relocate registered office to Madrid

Oct 9 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA ::SAYS BOARD AGREES TO RELOCATE ITS REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID.

Lar Espana sells all shares in its fully owned unit Lar Espana Offices Arturo Soria

Sept 27 (Reuters) - LAR ESPANA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA ::SAYS TRANSFERRED ALL SHARES IN ITS WHOLLY OWNED UNIT LAR ESPANA OFFICES ARTURO SORIA SLU, SOLE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR OF OFFICE BUILDING ARTURIO SORIA 336 FOR TOTAL INITIAL PRICE OF 32.5 MILLION EUROS.

Colonial H1 recurring EBITDA flat at 109.0 mln euros YoY

July 31 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 437.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 229.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 RECURRING EBITDA 109.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 109.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 RENTAL REVENUE 141.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 137.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.EPRA NAV 8.07 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-JUNE VERSUS 7.25 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-DEC 2016.

Colonial says its unit SFL sells building in Paris

July 28 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA ::SAYS ITS FRENCH UNIT SFL REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL IN/OUT BUILDING LOCATED IN BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT DISTRICT IN PARIS TO FUND PRIMONIAL.

Colonial proposes conversion to SOCIMI

May 24 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY IT WOULD PROPOSE THE APPLICATION OF THE COMPANY TO THE SPECIAL TAX SYSTEM FOR SOCIMIS (EQUIVALENT TO REITS, REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS).SAYS THE APPLICATION OF SOCIMI REGIME WOULD HAVE THE BENEFITS FOR THE GROUP SUCH AS REDUCTION OF THE TAX RATE TO 0 PERCENT, SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF NET PROFIT AND CASH FLOW, POSSIBILITY TO CONTINUE USING THE TAX SHIELD OF THE GROUP TO STRUCTURE INVESTMENTS AND DISPOSALS, GREATER ACCESS TO CAPITAL AND INCREASE OF SHARE LIQUIDITY.THE CHANGE WOULD BRING THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF 72 MILLION EUROS IN CONSOLIDATED GROUP PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNTS OF 2017 DUE TO THE ONE-OFF REVERSION OF TAX PROVISIONS BOOKED IN 2016.TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.165 EURO PER SHARE, WHICH WOULD ENTAIL A MAXIMUM TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 64.8 MILLION EUROS.THIS MAXIMUM TOTAL DIVIDEND WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WITH CHARGE TO 49.4 MILLION EUROS EARMARKED FOR DIVIDENDS AND UP TO A MAXIMUM OF 15.4 MILLION EUROS FOR VOLUNTARY RESERVES .

Bookrunner says Colonial orders below 7.10 euros risk missing

May 4 (Reuters) - :Colonial: Bookrunner says orders below 7.10 euros risk missing; books will close at 7pm uk time.

Bookrunner says no price guidance at launch for Colonial's capital increase

May 4 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Colonial:Bookrunner says visibility on potential investor interest in excess of 90% of deal size, from limited market sounding exercise, including €90m from top reference shareholders.Colonial:Bookrunner says expect books to close at short notice this evening.Colonial:Bookrunner says no price guidance at launch.