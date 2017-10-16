Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLG.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Sept-qtr profit down about 2 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd ::Sept quarter net profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter net sales 10.78 billion rupees versus 11.95 billion rupees last year.Declared interim dividend of 4 rupees per share.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) June-qtr profit up about 8 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd ::June quarter net profit 1.36 billion rupees versus profit of 1.26 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 11.31 billion rupees versus 11.59 billion rupees last year.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) March-qtr profit down marginally

May 15 (Reuters) - Colgate-palmolive (India) Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.43 billion rupees.March quarter net sales 11.72 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.43 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 11.42 billion rupees.Says Q4 saw signs of recovery from impact of liquidity crunch in previous quarter.Says Q4 volume fell 3 percent due to soft pick up in wholesale channel.Says expect challenges while transitioning into GST environment include impact on trade .

Colgate-Palmolive (India) declares interim dividend of 3 rupees per share

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd :Says declaration of third interim dividend of INR 3 per share.

Colgate-Palmolive India Dec-qtr profit down about 22 pct

Colgate-palmolive (India) Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.28 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 9.82 billion rupees . Says co sees gradual pickup in market as liquidity situation improves . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 10.73 billion rupees .Says proactive measures initiated to counter liquidity crunch.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) sets interim dividend at 3 rupees/share

Colgate-palmolive (India) Ltd :Says declared interim dividend at 3 rupees per share.

Colgate Palmolive India signs MoU for sale of co's property at Waluj

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd : Execution of MoU for sale/transfer of the company's property at Waluj MIDC, Aurangabad . Industrial land and building was eariler used as toothpowder manufacturing facility which closed in May 2015 .Has identified a suitable buyer to whom the property will be sold.

Colgate Palmolive India signs MoU for sale of co's property at Waluj

Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited : Execution of MoU for sale/transfer of the company's property at Waluj MIDC, Aurangabad . Has identified a suitable buyer to whom the property will be sold . Industrial land and building was earlier used as toothbrush manufacturing facility which was closed in May 2015 Further company coverage: [COLG.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Colgate Palmolive India appoints M.S. Jacob as CFO

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd : Approved the appointment of M.S. Jacob as the Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. October 07 Further company coverage: [COLG.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Colgate-Palmolive India approves renewal of royalty deal with Colgate-Palmolive, U.S.A

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd :Approved the renewal of royalty agreement w.e.f Aug. 1, 2016 for a period of 5 years with Colgate-Palmolive Company, U.S.A..