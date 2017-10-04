Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (COLR.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ahold Delhaize reaches agreement on divestment process with Colruyt

Oct 4 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV ::REACHES AGREEMENT ON FINAL TRANSACTION IN BELGIAN STORE DIVESTMENT PROCESS.DEAL REPRESENTS FINAL SALE IN MANDATORY STORE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM IN BELGIUM FOLLOWING MERGER OF AHOLD AND DELHAIZE GROUP‍​.AGREEMENT WITH RETAIL PARTNERS COLRUYT GROUP TO DIVEST ALBERT HEIJN GROENPLAATS LOCATION IN ANTWERP‍​.LOCATION WILL BE TRANSFERRED IN APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH.

Colruyt H1 revenue rises to 4.66 billion euros

Colruyt NV : H1 revenue 4.66 billion euros($4.95 billion) versus 4.55 billion euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 370.9 million euros versus 360.8 million euros year ago . H1 profit 192.5 million euros versus 182.5 million euros year ago . H1 revenue from the retail activities grew by 2.7 pct to 3,569 million euros . H1 wholesale and foodservice sales increased by 2.9 pct to 810 million euros . Confirms its outlook for the consolidated net result of the financial year 2016/17 to match or slightly exceed last year's result .Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor in the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term.

Colruyt expects FY consolidated net result stable

Colruyt Nv : Expects the consolidated net result of the 2016/17 financial year to match and hopefully slightly exceed last financial year's result .Do not anticipates significant upturn in economic climate nor in consumer confidence in Belgium and France in short term.

Colruyt to pay dividend of 0.8176 euro net

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV :Says in accordance with the resolutions carried out at the General Shareholders' Meeting of Sep. 28 a dividend will be paid for the amount of gross 1.12 euro or net 0.8176 euro per share.

Colruyt sells Pro à Pro to Metro Group

Colruyt NV : Sells its French foodservice distribution business Pro à Pro to Metro Group .Transaction comprises the brand name and the operational business, as well as the distribution centres, logistic platforms and truck fleet of Pro à Pro.

Colruyt FY EBITDA rises to 720.3 million euros

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV : FY revenue grows 2.9 pct to over 9.1 billion euros ($10.24 billion) (Reuters poll 9.18 billion euros) . FY EBITDA 720.3 million euros versus 722 million euros in Reuters poll . FY net profit 366.3 million euros versus 365 million euros in Reuters poll . FY revenue from retail activities grew by 4.0 pct to 7,062 million . FY revenue from wholesale and foodservice increased by 3.0 pct to 1,569 million euros . Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor in the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term . We expect the market to remain competitive in 2016/17 .Will propose a gross dividend of 1.12 euro per share.

Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt confirms FY2015/16 net profit guidance

Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV:Confirms outlook for the consolidated net result of 2015/16 to at least match last year's result (not taking into account the one-off cost of 31.6 million euros).Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor of the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term.