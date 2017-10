Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (COMI.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's CIB says UK Listing Authority approves listing of upto 1 bln additional GDR

Sept 28 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT ::SAYS UK LISTING AUTHORITY APPROVES PROSPECTUS OF LISTING AND ADMISSION OF UPTO 1 BILLION ADDITIONAL GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS.

Egypt's SODIC signs EGP 270 mln credit facility with CIB

Aug 30 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO ::SIGNS EGP 270 MILLION MID-TERM CREDIT FACILITY WITH EGYPT'S COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT .CREDIT FACILITY TO BE USED TO FINANCE OCTOBER PLAZA PROJECT.

Egypt's CIB transfers 3.45 pct CICH's shares for EGP 44.9 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT :TRANSFERS 3.45 PERCENT OF CI CAPITAL'S SHARES FOR EGP 44.9 MILLION, TO RETAIN MINORITY STAKE OF 10 PERCENT IN CI CAPITAL.

Commercial International Bank reports Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 bln versus EGP 2.27 bln year ago

July 19 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE ::Commercial International Bank reports record second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.55 billion and net income of EGP 1.83 billion.Q2 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.83 billion versus EGP 1.46 billion year ago.Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE - Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 billion versus EGP 2.27 billion year ago.Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE - As at end-June 2017, capital adequacy ratio 15.61 percent versus 14.04 percent year ago.

Egypt's CIB shareholders approve capital increase

July 19 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt ::Shareholders apporve issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 14.52 billion from EGP 11.62 billion through bonus shares issue .Capital increase to be financed from general reserve .

Egypt's CIB sells additional 9.99 pct stake in CI Capital

July 5 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt :Updates on partial stake sale in CI Capital Holding, transfers 9.99 percent of CI Capital Holding shares for EGP 101.4 million.To retain minority stake of 13.46 percent of CI Capital for time being.

Egypt's CIB gets c.bank nod for Amr El Ganainy as CEO for institutional banking

June 6 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt ::Central Bank of Egypt approves appointment of Amr El Ganainy as CEO for institutional banking sector.

Kuwait's Petrogulf restructures $25.2 mln debt

June 5 (Reuters) - Gulf petroleum investment company ::Signs $25.2 million debt restructuring agreement with Egypt's CIB.Under agreement co to pay debt over 5 years period starting from Nov 2017.Current short-term debt liabilities will reduce by 94 percent to $1.4 million from $25.2 million.

Commercial International Bank Egypt board approves bank's expansion into Africa

May 11 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt ::Board approves bank's expansion into Africa, authorises management to take required measures.

Commercial International Bank Egypt Q1 consol profit rises

May 11 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt :Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.73 billion versus EGP 1.29 billion year ago.Q1 consol net interest income EGP 2.78 billion versus EGP 2.27 billion year ago.Reports Q1 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.32 billion and net income of EGP 1.73 billion.As at end-March 2017, capital adequacy ratio 14.5 percent versus 12.7 percent year ago.