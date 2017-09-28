Continental AG (CONG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Continental says mandate of Hans-Juergen Duensing extended

Sept 28 (Reuters) - CONTINENTAL AG ::SUPERVISORY BOARD EXTENDS MANDATE OF MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER HANS-JÜRGEN DUENSING UNTIL 2023.

Continental CFO says would not exclude M&A deal by year-end

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Continental AG :CFO says 'would not exclude' M&A announcement in remainder of 2017, otherwise 2017 would be 'first year' without M&A.

Osram favours investing in business, M&A over buybacks

July 27 (Reuters) - Osram :CTO says LeddarTech seen with triple-digit million-euro revenue in coming years.CTO says sees LeddarTech as strategic investment.CFO says will have to see how to proceed with LeddarTech investment after taking 25 percent stake.CEO says should expect more than 100 basis points margin decline for Kulim ramp-up next year.CFO says cannot yet say whether LSS will break even next year.CEO says expect news on Continental << >>> JV in next weeks.CEO says investing in business, M&A more of a priority than share buybacks.CEO says will bring as much premium chip production to Kulim, Malaysia, as possible.CFO says 14 percent growth estimate for Opto unit next year would be at low end of company's expectations.CEO says would like to produce infrared in Malaysia but impossible for next 3 yrs.

Continental acquires Singapore-based mobility intelligence provider Quantum Inventions‍​

July 7 (Reuters) - CONTINENTAL AG ::ACQUIRES SINGAPORE BASED MOBILITY INTELLIGENCE PROVIDER QUANTUM INVENTIONS‍​.

Continental acquires minority stake in French company Easymile

July 4 (Reuters) - CONTINENTAL AG ::ACQUIRES A MINORITY SHARE PARTICIPATION IN THE FRENCH COMPANY EASYMILE.CONTINENTAL AND EASYMILE WILL TEST CONTINENTAL’S CURRENT TECHNOLOGIES WITH EASYMILE’S AUTONOMOUS NAVIGATION SOFTWARE AND SYSTEMS.

Continental sticks with guidance despite margin pressure

June 27 (Reuters) - Continental AG spokesman:Says margin pressure in sector is still very high, but sticks with guidance.

Continental and NIO sign strategic cooperation agreement

May 31 (Reuters) - Continental AG ::CONTINENTAL AND NIO SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN THE FIELD OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES.CONTINENTAL TO SUPPLY VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TO NIO’S ES8 ELECTRIC SUV.

Continental and Caterpillar Inc. sign agreement to equip CAT Off-Highway-Trucks

Continental AG :Continental and Caterpillar Inc. have signed an agreement to equip CAT Off-Highway-Trucks (model series 770 to 775) with Continental RDT-Master tires in sizes 18.00R33, 21.00R33 and 24.00R35.

Nexteer Automotive enters contribution agreement with Continental Automotive Systems

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd <1316.HK> : group had entered into a contribution agreement with Continental . Pursuant to contribution agreement, joint venture company will be owned as to 50% by each of parties .deal in connection with proposed cooperation to, among other things, form a joint venture company in USA.

Continental AG says to place 600 mln euro bond

Continental : Says places 600 million eur bond . Continental says bond has 0 percent interest coupon with a term of three years and two months . Continental says bond to be issued on December 5, issuing price 99.41 percent .Continental says proceeds serve to partially refinance liabilities.