Edition:
United States

Continental AG (CONG.DE)

CONG.DE on Xetra

213.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.45 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
€213.05
Open
€214.55
Day's High
€215.30
Day's Low
€213.05
Volume
362,566
Avg. Vol
389,200
52-wk High
€217.90
52-wk Low
€158.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Continental says mandate of Hans-Juergen Duensing extended
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 04:44am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - CONTINENTAL AG ::SUPERVISORY BOARD EXTENDS MANDATE OF MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER HANS-JÜRGEN DUENSING UNTIL 2023.  Full Article

Continental CFO says would not exclude M&A deal by year-end
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 10:08am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Continental AG :CFO says 'would not exclude' M&A announcement in remainder of 2017, otherwise 2017 would be 'first year' without M&A.  Full Article

Osram favours investing in business, M&A over buybacks
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 07:30am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Osram :CTO says LeddarTech seen with triple-digit million-euro revenue in coming years.CTO says sees LeddarTech as strategic investment.CFO says will have to see how to proceed with LeddarTech investment after taking 25 percent stake.CEO says should expect more than 100 basis points margin decline for Kulim ramp-up next year.CFO says cannot yet say whether LSS will break even next year.CEO says expect news on Continental <<>>> JV in next weeks.CEO says investing in business, M&A more of a priority than share buybacks.CEO says will bring as much premium chip production to Kulim, Malaysia, as possible.CFO says 14 percent growth estimate for Opto unit next year would be at low end of company's expectations.CEO says would like to produce infrared in Malaysia but impossible for next 3 yrs.  Full Article

Continental acquires Singapore-based mobility intelligence provider Quantum Inventions‍​
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 06:42am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - CONTINENTAL AG ::ACQUIRES SINGAPORE BASED MOBILITY INTELLIGENCE PROVIDER QUANTUM INVENTIONS‍​.  Full Article

Continental acquires minority stake in French company Easymile
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 06:23am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - CONTINENTAL AG ::ACQUIRES A MINORITY SHARE PARTICIPATION IN THE FRENCH COMPANY EASYMILE.CONTINENTAL AND EASYMILE WILL TEST CONTINENTAL’S CURRENT TECHNOLOGIES WITH EASYMILE’S AUTONOMOUS NAVIGATION SOFTWARE AND SYSTEMS.  Full Article

Continental sticks with guidance despite margin pressure
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 03:44am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Continental AG spokesman:Says margin pressure in sector is still very high, but sticks with guidance.  Full Article

Continental and NIO sign strategic cooperation agreement
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 06:35am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Continental AG ::CONTINENTAL AND NIO SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN THE FIELD OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES.CONTINENTAL TO SUPPLY VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TO NIO’S ES8 ELECTRIC SUV.  Full Article

Continental and Caterpillar Inc. sign agreement to equip CAT Off-Highway-Trucks
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 04:16am EST 

Continental AG :Continental and Caterpillar Inc. have signed an agreement to equip CAT Off-Highway-Trucks (model series 770 to 775) with Continental RDT-Master tires in sizes 18.00R33, 21.00R33 and 24.00R35.  Full Article

Nexteer Automotive enters contribution agreement with Continental Automotive Systems
Tuesday, 10 Jan 2017 05:16pm EST 

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd <1316.HK> : group had entered into a contribution agreement with Continental . Pursuant to contribution agreement, joint venture company will be owned as to 50% by each of parties .deal in connection with proposed cooperation to, among other things, form a joint venture company in USA.  Full Article

Continental AG says to place 600 mln euro bond
Tuesday, 29 Nov 2016 04:39am EST 

Continental : Says places 600 million eur bond . Continental says bond has 0 percent interest coupon with a term of three years and two months . Continental says bond to be issued on December 5, issuing price 99.41 percent .Continental says proceeds serve to partially refinance liabilities.  Full Article

Continental AG News

Canada's Magna joins BMW-Intel self-driving car project

Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it had joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

» More CONG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials