Compugroup Medical SE (COPMa.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Compugroup Medical sticks with 2017 outlook after Q2 results

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Compugroup Medical SE :Q2 EBITDA 33 million eur versus 30 million eur year ago.Q2 revenue 140 million eur versus 136 million eur year ago.Operating profit (EBITDA) reached eur 33 million compared to eur 30 million in q2 2016.Revenue of eur 140 million compared to eur 136 million in same period last year.Reaffirms full year 2017 guidance presented in 2016 annual report.Revenue is expected to be in range of eur 600 million and eur 630 million.Sees operating profit (EBITDA) between eur 138 million and eur 150 million.

Compugroup Medical reports slight decline in Q1 EBITDA

May 4 (Reuters) - Compugroup Medical SE :Says Q1 revenue 142 million euros.This corresponds to 5 percent growth of which 3 percent is organic growth.Operating profit (EBITDA) reached eur 30 million.Says reaffirms full year 2017 guidance.Group revenue is expected to be in range of eur 600 million and eur 630 million and operating profit (EBITDA) between eur 138 million and eur 150 million.

Compugroup Medical sees further EBITDA rise this year

Compugroup Medical SE : Says delivered Q4 revenue of 154 million euros, up 5 percent from 147 million euros in 2015 . Q4 operating profit (EBITDA) increased 11 percent from 33 million euros in 2015 to 37 million euros this year . Says for 2017, CGM expects to continue on its growth trajectory and again improve its profitability . Revenue is expected to be between 600 million euros and 630 million euros .Sees 2017 operating profit (EBITDA) between 138 million euros and 150 million euros.

CompuGroup Medical buys Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l.

CompuGroup Medical SE : Acquires Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l. and strengthens its market leading position in the Italian market for pharmacy software . Acquired 75 percent of shares of Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l. based in Pavia . Total revenue of Vega was in 2015 approx. 5.5 million euros ($6.14 million) .Purchase price, which shall remain confidential as stipulated in agreement between two contractual parties, was paid in cash and financed through cash at hand and existing credit lines.

Compugroup says confirms 2016 outlook

: Compugroup says q2 sales 135.6 million eur . Compugroup says q2 ebitda 29.9 million eur . Compugroup says confirms 2016 outlook Further company coverage: [COPMa.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Compugroup Medical confirms FY 2016 outlook

Compugroup Medical SE:Reaffirms the full year 2016 guidance presented in the 2015 Annual Report.2016 group revenue is expected to be in the range of 560 million to 570 million euros and operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be in the range of 125 million to 133 million euros.

CompuGroup Medical buys majority of Caretrace B.V.

CompuGroup Medical AG:Says acquires majority share of Caretrace B.V.Says with purchasing remaining 50 pct, CompuGroup Medical in The Netherlands is now enabled to fully integrate feedback module into its product portfolio.

CompuGroup Medical buys majority of Caretrace B.V.

CompuGroup Medical AG:Says acquires majority share of Caretrace B.V.Says with purchasing remaining 50 pct, CompuGroup Medical in The Netherlands is now enabled to fully integrate feedback module into its product portfolio.

CompuGroup Medical's unit SYSTEMA acquires LMZSOFT

CompuGroup Medical AG:SYSTEMA Deutschland GmbH, a 100 pct subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical AG (CGM), concluded a contract for 100 pct acquisition of LMZSOFT AG in Saalfeld.

CompuGroup Medical's unit SYSTEMA acquires LMZSOFT

CompuGroup Medical AG:SYSTEMA Deutschland GmbH, a 100 pct subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical AG (CGM), concluded a contract for 100 pct acquisition of LMZSOFT AG in Saalfeld.