Coromandel International Ltd (CORF.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Coromandel International June-qtr consol net PAT surges

July 28 (Reuters) - Coromandel International Ltd :Consol June quarter net PAT 754.3 million rupees versus profit of 74.9 million rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 691.9 million rupees.Consol June quarter total income 22.89 billion rupees versus 20.72 billion rupees.

Coromandel International consol March-qtr profit up about 56 pct

April 28 (Reuters) - Coromandel International Ltd :Consol March quarter net profit 1.44 billion rupees.Consol March quarter total income 23.02 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.22 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 924 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 30.59 billion.Says recommends dividend INR 5 per share.

Coromandel International says co not in talks with Nagarjuna Fertilisers & Chemicals

Coromandel International Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Coromandel in talks to buy Nagarjuna Fert" .Says not in negotiations with Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals.

Coromandel International gets members' nod for appointment of Sameer Goel as MD

Coromandel International Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Sameer Goel as MD .

Coromandel International says June-quarter consol net profit falls about 43.7 pct

Coromandel International Ltd : June -quarter consol net profit 74.9 million rupees; consol net sales inr 20.44 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 530.2 million rupees .

Coromandel International Ltd shuts down Ennore plant due to flooding

Coromandel International Ltd:Shutdown of ennore plant.Disruption of operations for a short period is not likely to have any significant impact on turnover or profit.