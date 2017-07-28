Edition:
Coromandel International Ltd (CORF.NS)

CORF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

473.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.65 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs476.75
Open
Rs479.50
Day's High
Rs480.00
Day's Low
Rs471.10
Volume
18,862
Avg. Vol
178,216
52-wk High
Rs492.00
52-wk Low
Rs229.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Coromandel International June-qtr consol net PAT surges
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 06:29am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Coromandel International Ltd :Consol June quarter net PAT 754.3 million rupees versus profit of 74.9 million rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 691.9 million rupees.Consol June quarter total income 22.89 billion rupees versus 20.72 billion rupees.  Full Article

Coromandel International consol March-qtr profit up about 56 pct
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 03:45am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Coromandel International Ltd :Consol March quarter net profit 1.44 billion rupees.Consol March quarter total income 23.02 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.22 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 924 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 30.59 billion.Says recommends dividend INR 5 per share.  Full Article

Coromandel International says co not in talks with Nagarjuna Fertilisers & Chemicals
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 06:43am EDT 

Coromandel International Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Coromandel in talks to buy Nagarjuna Fert" .Says not in negotiations with Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals.  Full Article

Coromandel International gets members' nod for appointment of Sameer Goel as MD
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 07:38am EDT 

Coromandel International Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Sameer Goel as MD .  Full Article

Coromandel International says June-quarter consol net profit falls about 43.7 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 05:00am EDT 

Coromandel International Ltd : June -quarter consol net profit 74.9 million rupees; consol net sales inr 20.44 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 530.2 million rupees .  Full Article

Coromandel International Ltd shuts down Ennore plant due to flooding
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 02:55pm EST 

Coromandel International Ltd:Shutdown of ennore plant.Disruption of operations for a short period is not likely to have any significant impact on turnover or profit.  Full Article

