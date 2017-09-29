Costain Group PLC (COSG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Costain Group announces Greater Manchester waste contract

Sept 29 (Reuters) - COSTAIN GROUP PLC ::GREATER MANCHESTER WASTE CONTRACT.‍ANNOUNCES THAT ALL CONDITIONS TO CONSENSUAL TERMINATION OF GREATER MANCHESTER WASTE MANAGEMENT PFI PROJECT ( "PROJECT") HAVE BEEN SATISFIED​.‍HAS FULLY DEMOBILISED ALL OF ITS REMAINING ACTIVITIES RELATING TO PROJECT AND SETTLED ALL OF ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER PROJECT​.‍FINANCIAL IMPACT FOR COSTAIN OF SETTLEMENT IS IN LINE WITH PROVISIONS WE HAVE PREVIOUSLY TAKEN FOR PROJECT​.

Costain updates on Greater Manchester Waste contract

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Costain Group Plc :GREATER MANCHESTER WASTE CONTRACT.‍SUBJECT TO FULFILMENT OF CERTAIN CONDITIONS, A CONSENSUAL TERMINATION OF GREATER MANCHESTER WASTE MANAGEMENT PFI PROJECT HAS BEEN AGREED​.‍DEMOBILISATION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY 29 SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍FINANCIAL IMPACT FOR COSTAIN OF THIS SETTLEMENT IS IN LINE WITH PROVISIONS WE HAVE PREVIOUSLY TAKEN FOR PROJECT​.

Costain Group says HY underlying operating profit up 34 pct to 21.2 mln pounds

Aug 23 (Reuters) - COSTAIN GROUP PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 4.75 PENCEPER SHARE.HY ‍REVENUE, INCLUDING SHARE OF JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES, INCREASED TO £874.5 MILLION (2016: £791.4 MILLION)​.‍HY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT UP 34% TO £21.2 MILLION (2016: £15.8 MILLION)​.‍ORDER BOOK OF £3.7 BILLION, OF WHICH OVER 90% CONTINUES TO BE REPEAT BUSINESS (30 JUNE 2016: £3.9 BILLION), AND TENDERING LEVELS REMAIN HIGH​.‍OVER £1.5 BILLION OF REVENUE SECURED FOR FY 2017 AT 30 JUNE (2016: OVER £1.4 BILLION SECURED FOR FY 2016)​.‍INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 10% TO 4.75 PENCE PER SHARE (2016: 4.3 PENCE)​.‍COSTAIN IS ON COURSE TO DELIVER RESULTS FOR YEAR IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS​.

Strabag to work on billion-euro infrastructure project in UK

Aug 1 (Reuters) - STRABAG SE ::‍STRABAG TO WORK ON BILLION-EURO INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT IN UNITED KINGDOM​.‍CONSTRUCTION VOLUME: APPROX. GBP 2 BILLION​.‍CONSORTIUM CONSISTING OF STRABAG (32 %), SKANSKA AND COSTAIN.‍STRABAG'S SHARE IS 32 %​.

Costain sees reporting FY results in line with co's expectations

July 4 (Reuters) - Costain Group Plc ::Trading during first half has again been strong and group is on course to deliver results for year in line with board's expectations.Order book at June 30, stood at 3.7 billion stg, of which over 90 pct is represented by repeat orders.Also has a preferred bidder position of over 400 million stg and tendering levels remain high.Discussions continue between greater Manchester waste disposal authority and Viridor Laing to whom Costain is a sub-contractor.

Costain says talks with Viridor Laing regarding co's sub-contract ongoing

May 2 (Reuters) - Costain Group Plc :Greater Manchester Waste Contract.Costain does not have a contract with authority but is a sub-contractor to Viridor Laing.Costain has not been party to any discussions between authority and Viridor Laing.Can confirm that discussions are taking place with Viridor Laing to consider options in relation to Costain's sub-contract.Costain is continuing to fulfil its obligations under sub-contract.

Costain posts FY underlying PBT 37.5 mln stg

Costain Group Plc : Final dividend 8.4 pence per share . Total dividend 12.7 pence per share . FY underlying profit before tax 37.5 million stg versus 29.9 million stg year ago . FY revenue 1.66 billion stg versus 1.32 billion stg year ago . FY underlying basic earnings per share 31.5 pence versus 25.1 pence year ago . FY dividend per share 12.7 pence versus 11.0 pence year ago .FY forward order book maintained at record level of £3.9 billion.

Liberum Capital says York Place to sell stake in Costain Group

Liberum Capital Ltd : York Place Limited announces intention to sell entire shareholding of 6.3 million ordinary shares in Costain Group Plc . York Place Limited to sell shares in Costain Group Plc to qualified institutional investors at a price of 340 pence per share. .Placing shares represent 6.14 percent of Costain's entire issued share capital..

Costain says gets contract worth 113 mln stg by National Grid

Costain Group Plc : National Grid awards costain contract to upgrade Peterborough and Huntingdon compressor stations . Programme of work is part of National Grid's emissions reduction project and will conclude in 2021 .Has been awarded a contract worth 113 million pounds by National Grid to upgrade its Peterborough and Huntingdon compressor stations..

Costain Group says H1 underlying operating profit up 21 pct

Costain Group Plc : Interim dividend up 15 percent to 4.3 pence per share . Revenue increased to 791.4 mln stg(2015: 621.1 mln stg) . Underlying operating profit up 21 pct to 15.8 mln stg(2015: 13.1 mln stg) . Record order book of 3.9 bln stg, up 5 pct on June 2015 . Post period-end acquisition of SSL for 17.0 mln stg further enhances technology integration capability . Over 90 pct of order book is repeat business . Over 1.4 bln stg of revenue secured for FY 2016 by June 30 (2015: over 1.2 bln stg secured for FY 2015) .Costain remains on course to deliver a result for year in line with board's expectations - CEO.