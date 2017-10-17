Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CP reports third quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :CP reports third quarter diluted EPS of $3.50, adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90, raises full-year guidance.Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$2.90.Q3 earnings per share c$3.50.Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to c$1.6 billion.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - ‍now expects 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in double-digits from full-year 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $10.29​.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - qtrly ‍operating ratio of 56.7 percent improved by 100 basis points from 57.7 percent​.FY2017 earnings per share view c$11.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canadian Pacific Railway ‍announces new partnership with Genesee & Wyoming and Bluegrass Farms

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :‍Announced a new partnership with Genesee & Wyoming Inc​.Announced new partnership with Genesee & Wyoming and Bluegrass Farms of Ohio to open up Ohio valley to CP customers.Co ‍is also expanding its sales and marketing presence in Asia, with key positions being added in China and Singapore​.

Teamsters Canada-Train & Engine, CP agree on one-year renewal of existing agreement

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :Teamsters Canada-Train & Engine, CP agree on one-year renewal of existing agreement.Says ‍agreement is subject to ratification & offers co's canadian conductors, engineers number of benefits, certainty over next year​.

CP launches direct rail transportation service from Vancouver to Detroit

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :CP launches direct rail transportation service from Vancouver to Detroit.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - ‍Announced launch of direct rail transportation service between Vancouver and Detroit​.

‍Transportation Safety Board of Canada deploys team of investigators to a train derailment near town of Dominion City, Manitoba

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :‍Transportation Safety Board of Canada​ deploys team of investigators to a train derailment near town of Dominion City, Manitoba.

TCRC-MWED ratify five-year agreement with CP

July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :TCRC-MWED ratify five-year agreement with CP.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - Co, Teamsters Canada rail conference maintenance of way employees division have ratified a new five-year agreement.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - ‍agreement ensures wage increases of 2 percent each year over term of contract​.Says TCRC-MWED represents approximately 2,000 workers at CP..Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - Agreement received 86 percent support and is effective January 1, 2018.Canadian Pacific - ‍Agreement provides opportunity for additional increases of 1 percent in fourth and fifth years depending on gains in revenue ton miles​.

Canadian Pacific Railway sees FY adjusted profit growth in high single-digit percentages

July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd -:Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - for full year 2017, expects adjusted eps growth to be in high single-digit percentages from 2016 adjusted eps of $10.29.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says it also plans to invest about $1.25 billion in capital programs in 2017, an increase of 6% over $1.18 billion spent in 2016.Fy2017 earnings per share view c$11.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canadian Pacific Railway Q2 earnings per share c$3.27

July 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd ::CP reports record second-quarter 2017 financial results; revenues grow 13 percent.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$2.77.Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to c$1.64 billion.Q2 earnings per share c$3.27.Q2 earnings per share view c$2.73, revenue view c$1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canadian pacific railway ltd - operating ratio improved 330 basis points to a second-quarter record of 58.7 percent.

Canadian Pacific Railway sets quarterly dividend of C$0.5625/shr

July 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.5625 per share.

Canadian Pacific Railway says on June 23 entered into a fourth amending agreement to credit agreement with unit

June 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - on June 23, co, unit entered into a fourth amending agreement to credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2014.Canadian Pacific Railway-amendments include extension of 5 year maturity date from June 28, 2021 to June 28, 2022 & of term out date from June 28, 2017 to June 27, 2018.