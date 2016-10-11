CPFL Energia SA (CPFE3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BRIEF-CPFL Energia approves to issue 620 mln reais in debt

CPFL Energia SA : Said on Monday its board of directors approved an issue of simple non-convertible debentures in the total amount of 620.0 million Brazilian reais ($192.5 million) . Funds to be used for acquisition of stake in AES Sul Distribuidora Gaucha de Energia SA .Debentures to mature on Oct. 20, 2020, to bear an interest corresponding to 114.5 percent of daily average of interbank deposit rates.

AES announces agreement to sell AES Sul in Brazil

AES Corp : AES announces agreement to sell AES Sul in Brazil . Entered into an agreement to sell its 100% equity interest in AES Sul, one of its utilities in brazil, to CPFL Energia S.A . Deal for BRL1,698 million (equivalent to $464 million at expected BRL/USD conversion rate of 3.66 at time of closing) . Sale was previously included in company's 2016 guidance and 2017-2018 expectations .Transaction will remove a total of $335 million in non-recourse debt on AES' balance sheet as of March 31, 2016.

Cpfl Energia SA to propose dividend payment and capital increase, distributing new shares as bonus

Cpfl Energia SA:Says its board of directors will propose dividend payment, related to the fiscal year 2015, in the total amount of 205.4 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.2069 real per share.Says dividend payment date to be defined during FY 2016.Says dividend record date is April 29.Says shares to be traded ex-dividend as of May 2.Says will propose capital increase of 393.0 million Brazilian reais, by issuing 24.9 million common shares without par value.Says will propose to attribute to shareholders, free of charge, a bonus of 0,0251 new share per each share held with a record date of April 29.Says shares will be traded without right of bonus as of May 2.Says bonus shares will be attributed to shareholders on May 5.

Cpfl Energia SA included on IBrX-50 index

Cpfl Energia SA:Says Sao Paulo Stock Exchanges' Indice Brasil 50 - IBrX-50 has included the company on its index list effective Jan. 4.