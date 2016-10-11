CPFL Energia SA (CPFE3.SA)
Latest Key Developments
BRIEF-CPFL Energia approves to issue 620 mln reais in debt
CPFL Energia SA
AES announces agreement to sell AES Sul in Brazil
AES Corp
Cpfl Energia SA to propose dividend payment and capital increase, distributing new shares as bonus
Cpfl Energia SA:Says its board of directors will propose dividend payment, related to the fiscal year 2015, in the total amount of 205.4 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.2069 real per share.Says dividend payment date to be defined during FY 2016.Says dividend record date is April 29.Says shares to be traded ex-dividend as of May 2.Says will propose capital increase of 393.0 million Brazilian reais, by issuing 24.9 million common shares without par value.Says will propose to attribute to shareholders, free of charge, a bonus of 0,0251 new share per each share held with a record date of April 29.Says shares will be traded without right of bonus as of May 2.Says bonus shares will be attributed to shareholders on May 5. Full Article
Cpfl Energia SA included on IBrX-50 index
Cpfl Energia SA:Says Sao Paulo Stock Exchanges' Indice Brasil 50 - IBrX-50 has included the company on its index list effective Jan. 4. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 20 Minority shareholders in the renewable energy unit of Brazil´s power holding company CPFL Energia SA are questioning the price offered by State Grid Corp of China to buy out minority shareholders in the unit, according to documents seen by Reuters.