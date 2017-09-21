Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Compass Group says Richard Cousins to step down as group CEO on March 31, 2018

Sept 21 (Reuters) - COMPASS GROUP PLC ::RICHARD COUSINS HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON 31 MARCH 2018.RICHARD COUSINS WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY DOMINIC BLAKEMORE, CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER EUROPE.DOMINIC WILL BECOME DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON 1 OCTOBER 2017.

Compass Group Q3 organic revenue growth of 3.9 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - COMPASS GROUP PLC ::ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN Q3 WAS 3.9%.FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS REMAIN POSITIVE AND UNCHANGED.NORTH AMERICA IS PERFORMING STRONGLY; SEES FURTHER PROGRESS IN EUROPE AND REST OF WORLD IN Q4.MARGIN EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR ARE ALSO UNCHANGED.

Compass Group announces payment of special dividend of c.1 bln stg

July 17 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc :Payment of special dividend of c.1 billion stg.Today announces payment of special dividend of approximately 1 billion stg to shareholders.Terms used in this announcement but which are not otherwise defined shall have same meanings as set out in circular dated 15 May​.

Compass Group updates on share consolidation

June 8 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc :Following approval, share consolidation is expected to occur on 26 june and payment of special dividend is expected to occur on 17 july 2017.Share consolidation will consolidate every 26 existing ordinary shares of 10 5/8 pence each into 25 new ordinary shares of 11 1/20 pence each.

Compass Group HY revenue rises; keeps FY outlook

May 10 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc ::H1 revenue rose 20.3 percent to 11.47 billion stg.Interim dividend up 5.7 percent to 11.2 penceper share.HY organic revenue growth of 3.6 percent.HY operating margin improved by 20 basis points.Full year expectations remain positive and unchanged.HY North America organic revenue growth of 7.1 percent, Europe up 1.6 percent.HY underlying operating profit £894 million, 5.2 percent on an organic basis.Remain committed to ongoing returns to shareholders with a proposed £1bn special dividend."Pipeline of new contracts is encouraging and our focus on organic growth, efficiencies and cash gives us confidence in achieving another year of delivery" - CEO.

Compass Group keeps FY outlook unchanged

Compass Group Plc : Agm and trading update . Organic revenue for first three months to 31 December 2016 grew by 2.8 pct . Continue to see strong levels of new business wins and good retention rates . Like for like revenues increased . Operating margin moved forward slightly .Our outlook for 2017 remains positive and unchanged.

Compass Group reiterates 2016 profit outlook

Compass Group Plc : Excellent organic revenue growth of 5.8% . Restructuring plan announced in july 2015 on track to deliver expected savings . Excellent organic revenue growth of 5.8% . Free cash flow of £396 million, up 23% on h1 2015 . Underlying margin flat before restructuring costs . Proposed interim dividend up 8.2%, in line with constant currency EPS growth . Expectations for 2016 are positive and unchanged . Restructuring plan announced in july 2015 on track to deliver expected savings . Proposed interim dividend up 8.2%, in line with constant currency EPS growth . Expectations for 2016 are positive and unchanged . Our pipeline of new contracts is encouraging . Underlying revenue at £9.7 billion for the six months ended March 31, up 5.8 percent year on year . Incremental restructuring cost of around £50 million will be included in operating profit . H1 underlying operating profit rose 5.2 percent to 724 million stg .Interim dividend up 8.2 percent to 10.6 penceper share.