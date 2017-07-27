Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Crescent Point Energy reports Q2 FFO $0.77

July 27 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp :Crescent point energy - do not anticipate need to change 2017 capital program and expect to achieve per share growth of 10 percent in 2017.Crescent point announces strong Q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance.Q2 ffo $0.77.Is increasing its 2017 average production guidance to 174,500 boe/d, up from 172,000 boe/d,.Expect to meet or exceed our 2017 exit production guidance,.Total capital expenditures budgeted for 2017, excluding property and land acquisitions, is unchanged at $1.45 billion.

Crescent point energy Q2 FFO $0.77

Crescent Point Energy qtrly adjusted earnings from ops $0.07 per share

July 27 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp :Crescent point announces strong q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance.Crescent point energy corp - increased 2017 average production guidance to 174,500 boe/d from 172,000 boe/d.Crescent point energy corp - total capital expenditures budgeted for 2017, excluding property and land acquisitions, is unchanged at $1.45 billion.Crescent point energy corp qtrly crescent point achieved average production of 175,615 boe/d, an increase of approximately five percent from q2 2016.Crescent point energy corp qtrly adjusted net earnings from operations per share $0.07.Crescent point energy corp qtrly net income per share $0.15.Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Crescent point energy corp - oil and ngls production guidance for 2017 is 157,500 bbls/d.

June 26 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp -:Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities.Crescent Point Energy-‍has renewed its unsecured, covenant-based credit facilities totaling $3.6 billion, with a maturity date extension to June 10, 2020​.Crescent Point Energy- at June 26, crescent point is estimated to have an unutilized credit capacity of about $1.5 billion with no material near-term debt maturities.Crescent Point Energy Corp - under terms of syndicated unsecured credit facility, co maintains ability to increase credit capacity by up to $500 million.

Crescent Point Q1 earnings per share $0.22

April 27 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp ::Crescent point announces Q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance.Exceeded Q1 2017 average production guidance; expect to revisit 2017 budget after spring break-up.Crescent point achieved average production of 173,329 boe/d ahead of Q1 guidance of 170,000 boe/d.Qtrly adjusted net earnings from operations $0.11.Qtrly earnings per share $0.22.

Crescent Point Q1 EPS $0.78 per share diluted

April 27 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp :Crescent point announces q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance.Q1 ffo $427.1 million, or $0.78 per share diluted.Crescent point says focus in 2017 continues to be executing organic growth plan and delivering exit production growth of 10 percent/ share.Crescent point energy corp - sees fy total average annual production 172,000 boe/d.

Crescent Point Energy reports qtrly adj. earnings per share $0.18

Crescent Point Energy Corp : Crescent point announces year-end 2016 results, exceeds annual production guidance and replaces 137 percent of production at $7.02 per boe finding & development costs . Forecast exit to exit production growth of approximately 10 percent per share in 2017 . Crescent Point Energy - in 2017, plans to drill about 670 net wells,generate annual average production of 172,000 boe/d with an exit rate of 183,000 boe/d . Crescent Point Energy Corp - currently outperforming its Q1 guidance of 170,000 boe/d . Crescent Point Energy Corp - plans to revisit its annual production guidance following spring break-up . Qtrly funds flow from operations totaled $422.0 million, or $0.77 per share . Crescent Point Energy Corp - crescent point achieved average production of 165,097 boe/d in q4 2016 . Crescent Point Energy Corp - guidance for 2017 total capital expenditures $1,450 million .Crescent Point Energy Corp qtrly gaap loss per share $0.94; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.18.

Crescent Point Energy Corp : Announces $1.45 billion capital expenditures budget for 2017. . Budget is expected to generate a 2017 exit production rate of approximately 183,000 boe/d . Crescent Point Energy - As at Dec 5, 2016, co has 29 percent of its oil production, net of royalty interest, hedged for 2017 at a weighted average market value price of about CDN$72/bbl . Crescent Point's active Q4 2016 capital program is expected to result in Q1 2017 production of more than 170,000 boe/d. .Crescent Point Energy announces 2017 guidance highlighted by 10 percent exit production growth.

Crescent Point announces Q3 2016 results

Crescent Point Energy Corp : Crescent Point announces Q3 2016 results highlighted by expansion of the Flat Lake area and impressive drilling results in the Uinta Basin . Crescent Point Energy Corp - Co well positioned to meet or exceed its 2016 annual average production guidance of 167,000 boe/d . Crescent Point Energy - By end of Q3 2016, co reduced capital costs on average by approximately 12 percent relative to Q4 2015 .Crescent Point Energy Corp - Increased spending plans in its 2017 preliminary outlook from $950 million to $1.4 billion.