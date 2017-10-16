Edition:
United States

Capita PLC (CPI.L)

CPI.L on London Stock Exchange

530.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.50 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
533.50
Open
535.50
Day's High
538.50
Day's Low
525.00
Volume
2,072,803
Avg. Vol
2,441,772
52-wk High
721.00
52-wk Low
431.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capita says Unite’s rejection of improved pension transfer proposal "disadvantages" affected employees‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 09:14am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capita Plc :UNITE’S REJECTION OF CAPITA’S IMPROVED PENSION TRANSFER PROPOSAL CLEARLY DISADVANTAGES AFFECTED EMPLOYEES‍​.DURING TALKS WITH UNITE, PUT FORWARD A MATERIAL IMPROVEMENT TO PREVIOUS OFFER.AS UNITE CHOSE TO REJECT OFFER, UNABLE TO GO FORWARD WITH REVISED IMPROVED OFFER AND WILL HAVE TO REVERT TO PREVIOUS OFFER.  Full Article

UK's Unite says Capita‍ staff will be taking part in nine-day strike
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 08:30am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - UK's Unite::‍STRIKE ACTION TO START ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 28 AND END ON NOVEMBER 5​.CAPITA TALKS BREAK DOWN AND STAFF TO STRIKE OVER PENSIONS‍​‍​.STAFF WILL BE TAKING PART IN NINE DAYS OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION.UNION IS CALLING ON COMPANIES WHICH OUTSOURCE CONTRACTS TO CAPITA TO INTERVENE TO SETTLE.  Full Article

Capita plc appoints Jonathan Lewis as new CEO
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 02:00am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - CAPITA PLC ::CAPITA APPOINTS JONATHAN LEWIS AS NEW CEO.‍ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF JONATHAN (JON) LEWIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) WITH EFFECT FROM 1 DECEMBER 2017​.‍NICK GREATOREX, GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMPANY AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE UNTIL 30 NOVEMBER 2017​.  Full Article

Capita Managed IT Solutions acquires Smartschools
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 10:36am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Capita Plc ::ANNOUNCED THE ACQUISITION OF SMARTSCHOOLS, A CO. WEXFORD-BASED PROVIDER OF ICT SERVICES AND EQUIPMENT TO THE EDUCATION SECTOR.ACQUISITION STRENGTHENS CAPITA’S PRESENCE WITHIN THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, WHERE IT ALREADY EMPLOYS OVER 1700 PEOPLE..CAPITA - "INCLUDES PROVIDING AN ICT MANAGED SERVICE FOR OVER 1100 SCHOOLS AS PART OF EDUCATION NETWORK FOR NORTHERN IRELAND PROJECT FOR CLASSROOM 2000".  Full Article

UK's trade union Unite announces Capita strike over pensions
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 08:30am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - UK's Unite - :UK'S TRADE UNION UNITE ANNOUNCES CAPITA STRIKE OVER PENSIONS.UK'S UNION UNITE - INFORMED CAPITA THAT UNITE MEMBERS WILL BE TAKING SIX CONTINUOUS DAYS OF STRIKE ACTION STARTING ON THURSDAY 5 OCTOBER 2017.‍UK'S UNITE- CAPITA IS ATTEMPTING TO CLOSE CURRENT DEFINED BENEFIT SCHEME AND TRANSFER STAFF TO A DEFINED CONTRIBUTION SCHEME​.UK'S UNION UNITE - STAFF AT CAPITA HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF STRIKE ACTION IN A BALLOT, CALLING ON THEIR EMPLOYER TO GIVE THEM A DECENT PENSION.‍UK'S UNITE - STAFF IN SCHEME WILL SUFFER A MASSIVE CUT IN THEIR RETIREMENT INCOME AS A RESULT OF PROPOSALS​.  Full Article

Capita says search for permanent CEO "really well advanced"
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 04:49am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Capita's :Interim ceo nick greatorex says search for permanent ceo "really well advanced".Business development manager says sees no reason why it can't maintain its current contract win rate.  Full Article

Capita says trading in line, hunt for new CEO continues
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Capita Plc :Cost initiatives on track to realise around £57m savings by end of 2018.2017 h1 financial summary: trading broadly in line with expectations.Underlying revenue declined by 3%. Growth on a like for like basis(1) was 1% including 0.5% organic decline.Underlying profit before tax(1) up 46% to £195m (h1 2016: £134m).Underlying revenue declined by 3%..Underlying profit before tax(1) up 46% to £195m.Underlying pre-tax profits before significant new contracts and restructuring to rise modestly in second half.Maintained interim dividend of 11.1p (h1 2016: 11.1p).Leverage at end of 2017 around bottom of our 2.0 to 2.5 times range.Net debt at end june 2017 of £1,596m (h1 2016 £1,901m).Remain confident that actions we commenced last year are making capita a simpler business.Major contract win rate 1 in 2 (2016: 1 in 3).Bid pipeline £3.1bn (march 2017: £3.8bn), with a weighted average contract length of 5.5 years (march 2017: 7 years). Annual value of bids maintained..Underlying pre-tax profits before significant new contracts and restructuring to rise modestly in second half, compared to first half of 2017.We remain confident that actions we commenced last year are making capita a simpler business, well positioned for future.Board is pleased with progress in our search process for a new ceo.Some of our trading businesses which are not improving as quickly as expected.Expect leverage to fall to around bottom of our 2.0 to 2.5 times range at end of 2017..  Full Article

Barclays Plc names Matthew Lester as a non-executive director
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 06:00am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc ::Matthew Lester has been appointed as a non-executive director of Barclays.Lester will take up his appointment on 1 September 2017.Matthew Lester currently serves on boards of Capita Plc and Man Group Plc, as a non-executive director.  Full Article

Capita to sell unit to Link Group for 888 mln stg
Friday, 23 Jun 2017 01:11pm EDT 

June 23 (Reuters) - Capita Plc ::Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg.Capita plc says transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other approvals and completion is expected in Q4 2017.  Full Article

UK's CMA says Vodafone-Capita confirm that merger is abandoned
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 09:23am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::Capita and Vodafone have confirmed that they have abandoned the transaction, the CMA has decided not to make a reference in this case.Reference to anticipated acquisition by Capita plc of the UK one-way wide-area paging services business of Vodafone Ltd.  Full Article

Capita PLC News

CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite

Oct 16 Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.

» More CPI.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials