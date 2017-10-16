Capita PLC (CPI.L)
530.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-3.50 (-0.66%)
533.50
535.50
538.50
525.00
2,072,803
2,441,772
721.00
431.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Capita says Unite’s rejection of improved pension transfer proposal "disadvantages" affected employees
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capita Plc
UK's Unite says Capita staff will be taking part in nine-day strike
Oct 16 (Reuters) - UK's Unite::STRIKE ACTION TO START ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 28 AND END ON NOVEMBER 5.CAPITA TALKS BREAK DOWN AND STAFF TO STRIKE OVER PENSIONS.STAFF WILL BE TAKING PART IN NINE DAYS OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION.UNION IS CALLING ON COMPANIES WHICH OUTSOURCE CONTRACTS TO CAPITA TO INTERVENE TO SETTLE. Full Article
Capita plc appoints Jonathan Lewis as new CEO
Oct 10 (Reuters) - CAPITA PLC
Capita Managed IT Solutions acquires Smartschools
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Capita Plc
UK's trade union Unite announces Capita strike over pensions
Sept 21 (Reuters) - UK's Unite - :UK'S TRADE UNION UNITE ANNOUNCES CAPITA STRIKE OVER PENSIONS.UK'S UNION UNITE - INFORMED CAPITA THAT UNITE MEMBERS WILL BE TAKING SIX CONTINUOUS DAYS OF STRIKE ACTION STARTING ON THURSDAY 5 OCTOBER 2017.UK'S UNITE- CAPITA IS ATTEMPTING TO CLOSE CURRENT DEFINED BENEFIT SCHEME AND TRANSFER STAFF TO A DEFINED CONTRIBUTION SCHEME.UK'S UNION UNITE - STAFF AT CAPITA HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF STRIKE ACTION IN A BALLOT, CALLING ON THEIR EMPLOYER TO GIVE THEM A DECENT PENSION.UK'S UNITE - STAFF IN SCHEME WILL SUFFER A MASSIVE CUT IN THEIR RETIREMENT INCOME AS A RESULT OF PROPOSALS. Full Article
Capita says search for permanent CEO "really well advanced"
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Capita's
Capita says trading in line, hunt for new CEO continues
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Capita Plc
Barclays Plc names Matthew Lester as a non-executive director
July 19 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc
Capita to sell unit to Link Group for 888 mln stg
June 23 (Reuters) - Capita Plc
UK's CMA says Vodafone-Capita confirm that merger is abandoned
May 30 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::Capita and Vodafone have confirmed that they have abandoned the transaction, the CMA has decided not to make a reference in this case.Reference to anticipated acquisition by Capita plc of the UK one-way wide-area paging services business of Vodafone Ltd. Full Article
CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite
Oct 16 Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.