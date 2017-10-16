Capita PLC (CPI.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capita says Unite’s rejection of improved pension transfer proposal "disadvantages" affected employees‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capita Plc :UNITE’S REJECTION OF CAPITA’S IMPROVED PENSION TRANSFER PROPOSAL CLEARLY DISADVANTAGES AFFECTED EMPLOYEES‍​.DURING TALKS WITH UNITE, PUT FORWARD A MATERIAL IMPROVEMENT TO PREVIOUS OFFER.AS UNITE CHOSE TO REJECT OFFER, UNABLE TO GO FORWARD WITH REVISED IMPROVED OFFER AND WILL HAVE TO REVERT TO PREVIOUS OFFER.

UK's Unite says Capita‍ staff will be taking part in nine-day strike

Oct 16 (Reuters) - UK's Unite::‍STRIKE ACTION TO START ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 28 AND END ON NOVEMBER 5​.CAPITA TALKS BREAK DOWN AND STAFF TO STRIKE OVER PENSIONS‍​‍​.STAFF WILL BE TAKING PART IN NINE DAYS OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION.UNION IS CALLING ON COMPANIES WHICH OUTSOURCE CONTRACTS TO CAPITA TO INTERVENE TO SETTLE.

Capita plc appoints Jonathan Lewis as new CEO

Oct 10 (Reuters) - CAPITA PLC ::CAPITA APPOINTS JONATHAN LEWIS AS NEW CEO.‍ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF JONATHAN (JON) LEWIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) WITH EFFECT FROM 1 DECEMBER 2017​.‍NICK GREATOREX, GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMPANY AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE UNTIL 30 NOVEMBER 2017​.

Capita Managed IT Solutions acquires Smartschools

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Capita Plc ::ANNOUNCED THE ACQUISITION OF SMARTSCHOOLS, A CO. WEXFORD-BASED PROVIDER OF ICT SERVICES AND EQUIPMENT TO THE EDUCATION SECTOR.ACQUISITION STRENGTHENS CAPITA’S PRESENCE WITHIN THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, WHERE IT ALREADY EMPLOYS OVER 1700 PEOPLE..CAPITA - "INCLUDES PROVIDING AN ICT MANAGED SERVICE FOR OVER 1100 SCHOOLS AS PART OF EDUCATION NETWORK FOR NORTHERN IRELAND PROJECT FOR CLASSROOM 2000".

UK's trade union Unite announces Capita strike over pensions

Sept 21 (Reuters) - UK's Unite - :UK'S TRADE UNION UNITE ANNOUNCES CAPITA STRIKE OVER PENSIONS.UK'S UNION UNITE - INFORMED CAPITA THAT UNITE MEMBERS WILL BE TAKING SIX CONTINUOUS DAYS OF STRIKE ACTION STARTING ON THURSDAY 5 OCTOBER 2017.‍UK'S UNITE- CAPITA IS ATTEMPTING TO CLOSE CURRENT DEFINED BENEFIT SCHEME AND TRANSFER STAFF TO A DEFINED CONTRIBUTION SCHEME​.UK'S UNION UNITE - STAFF AT CAPITA HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF STRIKE ACTION IN A BALLOT, CALLING ON THEIR EMPLOYER TO GIVE THEM A DECENT PENSION.‍UK'S UNITE - STAFF IN SCHEME WILL SUFFER A MASSIVE CUT IN THEIR RETIREMENT INCOME AS A RESULT OF PROPOSALS​.

Capita says search for permanent CEO "really well advanced"

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Capita's :Interim ceo nick greatorex says search for permanent ceo "really well advanced".Business development manager says sees no reason why it can't maintain its current contract win rate.

Capita says trading in line, hunt for new CEO continues

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Capita Plc :Cost initiatives on track to realise around £57m savings by end of 2018.2017 h1 financial summary: trading broadly in line with expectations.Underlying revenue declined by 3%. Growth on a like for like basis(1) was 1% including 0.5% organic decline.Underlying profit before tax(1) up 46% to £195m (h1 2016: £134m).Underlying revenue declined by 3%..Underlying profit before tax(1) up 46% to £195m.Underlying pre-tax profits before significant new contracts and restructuring to rise modestly in second half.Maintained interim dividend of 11.1p (h1 2016: 11.1p).Leverage at end of 2017 around bottom of our 2.0 to 2.5 times range.Net debt at end june 2017 of £1,596m (h1 2016 £1,901m).Remain confident that actions we commenced last year are making capita a simpler business.Major contract win rate 1 in 2 (2016: 1 in 3).Bid pipeline £3.1bn (march 2017: £3.8bn), with a weighted average contract length of 5.5 years (march 2017: 7 years). Annual value of bids maintained..Underlying pre-tax profits before significant new contracts and restructuring to rise modestly in second half, compared to first half of 2017.We remain confident that actions we commenced last year are making capita a simpler business, well positioned for future.Board is pleased with progress in our search process for a new ceo.Some of our trading businesses which are not improving as quickly as expected.Expect leverage to fall to around bottom of our 2.0 to 2.5 times range at end of 2017..

Barclays Plc names Matthew Lester as a non-executive director

July 19 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc ::Matthew Lester has been appointed as a non-executive director of Barclays.Lester will take up his appointment on 1 September 2017.Matthew Lester currently serves on boards of Capita Plc and Man Group Plc, as a non-executive director.

Capita to sell unit to Link Group for 888 mln stg

June 23 (Reuters) - Capita Plc ::Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg.Capita plc says transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other approvals and completion is expected in Q4 2017.

UK's CMA says Vodafone-Capita confirm that merger is abandoned

May 30 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::Capita and Vodafone have confirmed that they have abandoned the transaction, the CMA has decided not to make a reference in this case.Reference to anticipated acquisition by Capita plc of the UK one-way wide-area paging services business of Vodafone Ltd.