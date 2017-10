Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capitec Bank sees half-year HEPS up between 15 pct-18 pct

Sept 6 (Reuters) - CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD ::‍HY HEPS TO BE 1745 CENTS AND 1790 CENTS PER SHARE, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 15 PCT AND 18 PCT VERSUS 1517 CENTS PER SHARE REPORTED LAST YEAR​.

Petratouch Proprietary increases shareholdings in Capitec Bank Holdings to 7.27 pct

July 7 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd ::Says Petratouch Proprietary has increased its interest in ordinary share capital of Capitec to 7.27 pct.Petratouch Proprietary establishes itself as Capitec's main black economic empowerment shareholder​.

Capitec Bank Holdings FY HEPS up 18 pct to 3,281 cents

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd : FY headline earnings per share up 18 pct to 3,281 cents . FY headline earnings up 18 pct to 3.8 bln rand . Total dividend per share up 18 pct to 1,250 cents .FY return on equity at 27 pct.

Capitec Bank to invest in Cream Finance Holding

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd : Investment in an international online lending group . Found a suitable international investment opportunity in Cream Finance Holding Limited ("Creamfinance") . Creamfinance is registered in Cyprus, provides online consumer loan products in countries including Poland, Latvia, Georgia, Czech Republic . Creamfinance will provide Capitec's management with opportunity to gain experience in entering and operating in foreign countries .Capitec will not be involved in day to day operation of creamfinance, will focus on providing strategic input.

Capitec Bank Holdings sees FY HEPS 3,233 cents-3,317 cents/shr

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd :for year ended 28 february 2017, expects headline earnings per share will be between 3233 cents and 3317 cents per share.

Capitec Bank says H1 HEPS up 19 pct to 1517 cents

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd : Interim dividend per share up 20 pct to 450 cents . HY interest income 7.02 billion rand versus 6.04 billion rand year ago .HY headline earnings per share up 19 pct to 1 517 cents.