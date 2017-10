Companhia Paranaense de Energia (CPLE6.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Companhia Paranaense De Energia qtrly qtrly EPS R$0.51

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Companhia Paranaense De Energia ::Says qtrly net operating revenues R$3.17 billion versus R$3.81 billion; qtrly earnings per share r$0.51; qtrly energy supply 6,210 GWh versus 6,753 GWh‍​.Says Rafael Moura De Oliveira is Copel Telecom’s new CFO‍​ - SEC filing.

Copel appoints Adriano Rudek de Moura as new CFO

May 17 (Reuters) - COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA (COPEL) ::ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY APPOINTMENT OF ADRIANO RUDEK DE MOURA AS NEW CFO AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER, TO REPLACE LUIZ EDUARDO DA VEIGA SEBASTIANI.

Fitch reaffirms national rating of Copel at "AA+(bra)", revises outlook to negative

Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Said on Thursday that Fitch Ratings had reaffirmed the company's long term national rating at "AA+(bra)" .The outlook was revised to negative from stable.