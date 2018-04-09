Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cyfrowy Polsat Extends Subscriptions In Tender Offer For Netia Until May 14

April 9 (Reuters) - CYFROWY POLSAT SA ::SAYS DECIDED TO EXTEND THE TERM TO PLACE SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR THE SALE OF SHARES IN NETIA SA << >> UNDER THE TENDER OFFER UNTIL MAY 14.SAYS AS AT APRIL 9 HAS NOT OBTAINED AN UNCONDITIONAL DECISION FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE OFFICE FOR COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION CONSENTING TO THE CONCENTRATION.CYFROWY POLSAT ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 119.3 MILLION NETIA SHARES AT 5.77 ZLOTY PER SHARE ON DEC.5 nFWN1O50HA, THE SUBSCRIPTIONS WERE TO BE PLACED UNTIL APRIL 9.

Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat says Q4 net profit falls to 167 mln zlotys

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - :POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q4 NET PROFIT AT 167 MILLION ZLOTYS ($48.81 MILLION) VERSUS 258 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL AND 350 MLN IN Q4 2016.POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q4 EBITDA AT 873​ MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 870 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q4 REVENUE AT ‍​2.579 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.557 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.IN MARCH, CYFROWY POLSAT ANNOUNCED THAT ITS CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER WOULD LIKELY BE REDUCED BY A ONE-OFF CHARGE OF 144 MILLION ZLOTYS RELATED TO CHANGES IN TAX LEGISLATION, A DEVELOPMENT ANALYSTS SAID WAS NOT REFLECTED IN THEIR FORECASTS nL5N1QN66M.

Cyfrowy Polsat agrees new terms of $3.7 bln financing

March 2 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat ::Polish media and telecoms group Cyfrowy Polsat says it has agreed new terms of financing of its debt.Final repayment date of credit worth up to 12.5 billion zlotys ($3.67 billion) granted to Cyfrowy Polsat extended by 2 years until Sept. 30, 2022.Cyfrowy is due to pay back 1.018 billion zlotys each ear in the years 2019-2021 and 6.627 billion in 2022.Cyfrowy reiterates its main target in debt management will be to permanently lower the debt-to-EBITDA ratio (earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation) to below 1.75 .Cyfrowy says its debt has already fallen from 14.3 billion zlotys in the second quarter of 2014 to 11.4 billion in the third quarter of 2017.

Cyfrowy Polsat Extends Subscriptions In Tender Offer For Netia Until April 9

Feb 23 (Reuters) - CYFROWY POLSAT SA ::SAYS DECIDED TO EXTEND THE TERM TO PLACE SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR THE SALE OF SHARES IN NETIA SA << >> UNDER THE TENDER OFFER UNTIL APRIL 9.SAYS AS AT FEB. 22 HAS NOT OBTAINED AN UNCONDITIONAL DECISION FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE OFFICE FOR COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION CONSENTING TO THE CONCENTRATION .CYFROWY POLSAT ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 19.3 MILLION NETIA SHARES AT 5.77 ZLOTY PER SHARE ON DEC.5, THE SUBSCRIPTIONS WERE TO BE PLACED UNTIL MARCH 5 NFWN1O50HA.

Cyfrowy Polsat to simplify group structure

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat ::Polish telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat plans to merge with its Swedish subsidiary Eileme 1 AB, the owner of mobile operator Polkomtel, draft motions for Cyfrowy Polsat's shareholder meeting due Jan. 9 show.Cyfrowy Polsat says the merger will simplify cash flows, reduce operating costs of the group and increase its transparency and credibility.

Cyfrowy Polsat says does not exclude further increasing stake in Netia - CFO

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat ::Polish telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat does not exclude increasing its stake in telecoms firm Netia above a currently targeted level of about 66 percent of shares, Cyfrowy's Chief Financial Officer Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann says.Cyfrowy Polsat has announced earlier on Tuesday a tender offer to buy 119,349,971 shares in Netia at 5.77 zlotys for each share of Netia .Cyfrowy said on Monday that two key Netia shareholders - Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 - agreed to sell their stakes in Netia representing nearly 33 percent of votes to Cyfrowy.

Cyfrowy Polsat offers to buy 119.3 mln Netia shares at PLN 5.77/each

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Netia S.A. :Poland's telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat << >> announces on Tuesday a tender offer to buy 119,349,971 shares in telecoms firm Netia << >> at 5.77 zlotys for each share of Netia.The tender offer announcement comes after Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday that two key Netia shareholders - Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 - agreed to sell their stakes in Netia representing nearly 33 percent of votes.Netia shares rise by 22.6 percent on Tuesday, Cyfrowy Polsat shares up by 4.21 pct .

Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat Q3 net profit down at 242.9 mln zlotys, below forecast

Nov 9 (Reuters) - CYFROWY POLSAT SA :POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q1-Q3 NET PROFIT AT 813.5 ‍​ MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 820 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT AT 242.9‍​ MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 249 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q3 EBITDA AT 851.1 ‍​ MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 856 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q3 REVENUE AT ‍​2.39 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.37 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.

Cyfrowy Polsat signs long-term contract with Eutelsat for lease of multiple transponders​

Sept 6 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT ::‍CYFROWY POLSAT GROUP SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS FOR LEASE OF MULTIPLE TRANSPONDERS​.‍AGREEMENT COVERS EXTENSION OF EXISTING CAPACITY AND EXPANSION AT HOTBIRD VIDEO POSITION​.

Polish Cyfrowy to reach net debt/EBITDA target after debt refinancing

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat SA :Polish telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat plans to reach its targeted level of net debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest tax depreciation amortisation) of 1.75 after debt refinancing planned around turn of 2019 and 2020, company's Chief Financial Officer Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann says at news conference.She says that she expects the ratio to fall slightly by end of this year from 2.74 in the second quarter.