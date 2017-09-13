Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CAPITAL POWER ANNOUNCES $450 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE OFFERING

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp :CAPITAL POWER ANNOUNCES $450 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE OFFERING.CAPITAL POWER CORP - ‍NOTES HAVE A COUPON RATE OF 4.284% AND MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 18, 2024​.

Capital Power secures long-term contract for its 99 megawatt New Frontier Wind Project

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp ::Capital power secures long-term contract for its 99 megawatt New Frontier Wind Project.Capital Power Corp says ‍project cost is expected to be approximately $182 million​.Capital Power Corp says ‍development of New Frontier Wind Project is proceeding immediately​.Capital Power Corp says ‍new Frontier Wind is a 99 megawatt (mw) facility located in Mchenry County, North Dakota​.Capital Power Corp says ‍commercial operation of facility is expected to commence in December of 2018​.

Capital Power announces $125 mln offering of 5.75% cumulative minimum rate reset preferred shares

July 27 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp :Capital power announces $125 million offering of 5.75% cumulative minimum rate reset preferred shares.Capital power corp - ‍net proceeds of offering will be used to reduce indebtedness under capital power's credit facilities​.Capital power corp - will issue 5 million cumulative minimum rate reset preference shares, series 9 at a price of $25.00 per series 9 share.

Capital Power reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.27

July 26 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp ::Capital power reports second quarter 2017 results and announces a 7.1pct dividend increase for its common shares.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.27.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Capital Power - approved a 7.1pct or $0.11 per common share dividend increase that increases annualized dividend to $1.67 per share effective for Q3.Capital Power Corp says company also extends its 7pct annual dividend growth guidance out to 2020.Capital Power Corp - extending our current 7 percent annual dividend growth guidance for 2018 by an additional two years to end of 2020.Capital Power Corp - qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.03​.Capital Power -approved 7.1pct or $0.11/common share dividend increase that increases annualized dividend to $1.67/share effective for Q3 dividend payment.Capital Power Corp qtrly revenues and other income $201 million versus $226 million.

Capital Power closes 284 megawatt contracted thermal portfolio acquisition from Veresen

Capital Power Corp - :Capital Power announces closing of the 284 megawatt contracted thermal portfolio acquisition from Veresen Inc.

Capital Power enters into cost savings agreement related to the Genesee Mine

Capital Power Corp : Capital Power enters into a cost savings agreement related to the Genesee Mine . Capital Power Corp - has entered into an agreement to amend its Genesee Mine Joint Venture agreement With Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC . Capital Power Corp - Capital Power will continue to pay PMRU contracted mining fees for PMRU's ongoing operation of mine . Capital Power Corp - by accelerating $70 million repayment of capital expenditures to PMRU, deal will reduce capital power's cost of coal for genesee generating station .Capital Power Corp - as a result of transaction, net cash flows from operating activities are expected to increase by $14 million for 2017.

Capital Power acquires 294 megawatts of fully contracted power facilities in Ontario and British Columbia

Capital Power Corp : Capital Power acquires 294 megawatts of fully contracted power facilities in Ontario and British Columbia . Capital Power Corp says $500 million acquisition immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations, and earnings . Sees 2017 facility operating and maintenance expense of $205 million to $230 million . Sees 2017 AFFO of $320 million to $365 million . Capital Power Corp says acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings by 11 cents per share during its first full year of operations . Capital Power Corp says acquisition is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) by an estimated $24 million in first full year of operations .Capital Power Corp says capital power expects to finance transaction through existing cash and its credit facilities.

Capital Power Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.30

Capital Power Corp : Capital Power reports second quarter 2016 results and announces a 6.8% dividend increase for its common shares . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.30 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Board of directors has approved a 6.8% or $0.10 per share increase to an annual dividend of $1.56 per share . Capital Power Corp qtrly revenues $229 million versus $83 million .Capital Power Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.19.

Capital Power Announces Approval of Amended Normal Course Issuer Bid for Purchase of up to 8.37 Million of Its Common Shares

Capital Power Corporation's:The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved an amendment to Capital Power Corporation's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase and cancel up to 8,369,838 of its outstanding common shares during one-year period from April 7, 2015 to April 6, 2016.This is an increase of 3,369,838 common shares from the 5,000,000 common shares approved in March of this year.

Capital Power Corp declares dividend for common shares

Capital Power Corp:Declared a dividend of $0.365 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending December 31, 2015.Says dividend is payable on January 29, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.