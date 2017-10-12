Crew Energy Inc (CR.TO)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc :Crew Energy Inc announces executive change.Robert Morgan, chief operating officer of crew, has resigned.Crew Energy Inc-Morgan resigned to pursue opportunity as CEO with a publicly traded, crude oil production & development company focused in Saskatchewan.
Full Article
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc :Crew energy inc. Announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Crew energy inc qtrly production for quarter averaged 20,468 boe per day.Crew energy inc qtrly funds from operations per share $0.14.Crew energy inc - guidance for 2017 remains unchanged with average production of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day.
Full Article
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc :Announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Crew energy inc qtrly funds from operations $0.14 per fully diluted share.Crew energy inc - guidance for 2017 remains unchanged with average production of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day.Crew energy inc - expect q3 production of 24,500 to 26,500 boe per day.Crew energy inc sees q4 production of 29,500 to 31,500 boe per day.Crew energy inc qtrly daily total production 20,468 boe/d versus 21,950 boe/d.
Full Article
June 13 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc -:Crew Energy announces alliance pipeline force majeure causes temporary suspension of Montney production.Crew Energy Inc - previously announced q2 2017 production guidance of 20,000 to 21,000 boe per day will be impacted.Crew Energy -informed by alliance pipeline limited partnership that it has detected slope movement in vicinity of its pipeline system near wapiti river.Crew Energy-q2 production guidance to be impacted by average of 200 boe per day for each day crew's alliance service is unavailable.Crew Energy -alliance will be required to reduce system operating pressure at this location for duration of work.Crew Energy - based on alliance's expectation of a three to five day outage, q2 production is expected to be impacted by about 600 to 1,000 boe per day.Crew Energy Inc - maintains full year guidance of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day.Crew Energy - currently has three drilling rigs at work in northeast b.c., an inventory of 19 drilled and uncompleted wells and one frac spread at work.Crew Energy - work at location will cause reduction in firm transportation service capability and zero flow restrictions at certain receipt points.Crew Energy Inc - proceeding with tie-in of its expanded 120 mmcf per day west septimus gas processing facility into transcanada pipeline system.Crew Energy Inc - work on tie-in of west septimus gas processing facility expected to commence in fall of 2017 and conclude by april of 2018.
Full Article
May 23 (Reuters) - :Crew Energy announces closing of disposition and receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid.Crew Energy Inc - consideration for goose disposition totaled approximately $49 million in cash, before closing adjustments.
Full Article
May 8 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc CR.TO::Crew Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results, updated Montney resource evaluation and non-core asset disposition.Crew Energy Inc says production for quarter averaged 23,231 boe per day, 4% higher than previous quarter.Crew Energy Inc qtrly ffo per share $0.18.Q1 FFO per share view c$0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Crew Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Full Article
Crew Energy Inc : Crew Energy Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results . Q4 FFO per share C$0.19 . 2017 annual production is anticipated to range between 25,000 and 27,000 boe per day . Crew Energy Inc - for 2017, crew's total natural gas hedged position is approximately 48% of forecast 2017 gas sales . Crew Energy -$200 million capital budget for 2017 anticipates drilling 28 new montney wells, completing 39 wells, finalizing west septimus facility expansion in q4 . 2017 exit production is expected to be greater than 30,000 boe per day .Crew Energy Inc - for liquids, have about 43% of 2017 light oil and natural gas liquids sales hedged at an average price of cdn$68.17 per bbl.
Full Article
Crew Energy Inc : Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering . Entered into an underwriting agreement to sell C$300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior unsecured notes due March 14, 2024 . Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of company's existing 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020 .Excess proceeds will be used for a non-permanent repayment of current indebtedness under Crew's existing credit facility.
Full Article
Crew Energy Inc : Crew Energy Inc. announces proposed offering of senior unsecured notes and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020 . Says intends to offer for sale senior unsecured notes due 2024 . Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of company's existing 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020 .Excess proceeds will be used for a non-permanent repayment of current indebtedness under co's existing credit facility.
Full Article
Crew Energy Inc - : Qtrly achieved production of 23,211 boe per day, a 35% per share increase over same period in 2015 . Remains on target to achieve annual 2016 production at low end of our 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day guidance . Q4 2016 production has been impacted by an eight day alliance pipeline full system shut down . Eight day alliance pipeline full system shut down which has reduced volumes by approximately 1,600 boe per day in Q4 . By year end 2016 anticipates having 22 new wells drilled and 22 wells completed in greater septimus and tower . For 2017, approximately 31% of our estimated natural gas price exposure is hedged . Board of directors has approved an increase in 2016 capital budget to approximately $100 million . Announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results and increase to 2016 capital budget .Q3 FFO per share C$0.16.
Full Article