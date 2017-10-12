Crew Energy Inc (CR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Crew Energy announces executive change

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc :Crew Energy Inc announces executive change.‍Robert Morgan, chief operating officer of crew, has resigned​.Crew Energy Inc-‍Morgan resigned to pursue opportunity as CEO with a publicly traded, crude oil production & development company focused in Saskatchewan​.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc :Crew energy inc. Announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Crew energy inc qtrly production for quarter averaged 20,468 boe per day.Crew energy inc qtrly funds from operations per share $0.14.Crew energy inc - guidance for 2017 remains unchanged with average production of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc :Announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Crew energy inc qtrly ‍funds from operations $0.14 per fully diluted share​.Crew energy inc - ‍guidance for 2017 remains unchanged with average production of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day​.Crew energy inc - ‍expect q3 production of 24,500 to 26,500 boe per day​.Crew energy inc sees ‍q4 production of 29,500 to 31,500 boe per day​.Crew energy inc qtrly daily ‍total production 20,468 boe/d versus 21,950​ boe/d.

Crew Energy announces temporary outage at Montney facility

June 13 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc -:Crew Energy announces alliance pipeline force majeure causes temporary suspension of Montney production.Crew Energy Inc - ‍previously announced q2 2017 production guidance of 20,000 to 21,000 boe per day will be impacted​.Crew Energy -informed by alliance pipeline limited partnership that it has detected slope movement in vicinity of its pipeline system near wapiti river.Crew Energy-‍q2 production guidance to be impacted by average of 200 boe per day for each day crew's alliance service is unavailable​.Crew Energy -alliance will be required to reduce system operating pressure at this location for duration of work.Crew Energy - based on alliance's expectation of a three to five day outage, q2 production is expected to be impacted by about 600 to 1,000 boe per day.Crew Energy Inc - ‍maintains full year guidance of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day​.Crew Energy - currently has three drilling rigs at work in northeast b.c., an inventory of 19 drilled and uncompleted wells and one frac spread at work.Crew Energy - work at location will cause reduction in firm transportation service capability and zero flow restrictions at certain receipt points.Crew Energy Inc - proceeding with tie-in of its expanded 120 mmcf per day west septimus gas processing facility into transcanada pipeline system.Crew Energy Inc - work on tie-in of west septimus gas processing facility expected to commence in fall of 2017 and conclude by april of 2018.

Crew Energy says receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid

May 23 (Reuters) - :Crew Energy announces closing of disposition and receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid.Crew Energy Inc - consideration for goose disposition totaled approximately $49 million in cash, before closing adjustments.

Crew Energy qtrly FFO per share $0.18

May 8 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc CR.TO::Crew Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results, updated Montney resource evaluation and non-core asset disposition.Crew Energy Inc says production for quarter averaged 23,231 boe per day, 4% higher than previous quarter.Crew Energy Inc qtrly ffo per share $0.18.Q1 FFO per share view c$0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Crew Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Crew Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.19

Crew Energy Inc : Crew Energy Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results . Q4 FFO per share C$0.19 . 2017 annual production is anticipated to range between 25,000 and 27,000 boe per day . Crew Energy Inc - for 2017, crew's total natural gas hedged position is approximately 48% of forecast 2017 gas sales . Crew Energy -$200 million capital budget for 2017 anticipates drilling 28 new montney wells, completing 39 wells, finalizing west septimus facility expansion in q4 . 2017 exit production is expected to be greater than 30,000 boe per day .Crew Energy Inc - for liquids, have about 43% of 2017 light oil and natural gas liquids sales hedged at an average price of cdn$68.17 per bbl.

Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering

Crew Energy Inc : Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering . Entered into an underwriting agreement to sell C$300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior unsecured notes due March 14, 2024 . Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of company's existing 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020 .Excess proceeds will be used for a non-permanent repayment of current indebtedness under Crew's existing credit facility.

Crew Energy Inc : Crew Energy Inc. announces proposed offering of senior unsecured notes and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020 . Says intends to offer for sale senior unsecured notes due 2024 . Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of company's existing 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020 .Excess proceeds will be used for a non-permanent repayment of current indebtedness under co's existing credit facility.

Crew Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.16

Crew Energy Inc - : Qtrly achieved production of 23,211 boe per day, a 35% per share increase over same period in 2015 . Remains on target to achieve annual 2016 production at low end of our 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day guidance . Q4 2016 production has been impacted by an eight day alliance pipeline full system shut down . Eight day alliance pipeline full system shut down which has reduced volumes by approximately 1,600 boe per day in Q4 . By year end 2016 anticipates having 22 new wells drilled and 22 wells completed in greater septimus and tower . For 2017, approximately 31% of our estimated natural gas price exposure is hedged . Board of directors has approved an increase in 2016 capital budget to approximately $100 million . Announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results and increase to 2016 capital budget .Q3 FFO per share C$0.16.