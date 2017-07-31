Carborundum Universal Ltd (CRBR.NS)

May 9 (Reuters) - Carborundum Universal Ltd ::March quarter net profit 454 million rupees versus profit 298.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.14 billion rupees versus 3.75 billion rupees year ago.Recommended final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share.

Reserve Bank of India: RBI - Restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal are withdrawn with immediate effect .