Carborundum Universal Ltd (CRBR.NS)

CRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

332.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.05 (+2.80%)
Prev Close
Rs323.15
Open
Rs328.00
Day's High
Rs335.20
Day's Low
Rs328.00
Volume
109,428
Avg. Vol
121,013
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs233.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Carborundum Universal June-qtr consol profit down 3 pct
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 04:49am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - India's Carborundum Universal Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 417.7 million rupees versus 431 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 5.57 billion rupees versus 5.36 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Carborundum Universal March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 06:34am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Carborundum Universal Ltd ::March quarter net profit 454 million rupees versus profit 298.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.14 billion rupees versus 3.75 billion rupees year ago.Recommended final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share.  Full Article

India cenbank removes restrictions on purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 08:48am EDT 

Reserve Bank of India: RBI - Restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal are withdrawn with immediate effect .  Full Article

