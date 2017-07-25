Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 25 (Reuters) - Croda International Plc :H1 ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 14.3 PERCENT TO 169.7 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 6.9 PERCENT TO 35 PENCE PER SHARE.HY IFRS PBT 168.0 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 145.1 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 35.0P PENCE VERSUS 32.75 PENCE YEAR AGO.HY ADJUSTED BASIC EPS 93.4 PENCE.CONFIDENT OF DELIVERING CONTINUED PROGRESS THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2017.HY SALES 707.3 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 608.7 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 169.7 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 148.5 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.

April 26 (Reuters) - Croda International Plc ::Improved sales growth - constant currency sales up 4.9%.Says improving sales trend seen in q4 of 2016 has continued in q1.Constant currency sales across three principal sectors ('core business') rose by 5.3%.Remain on track to deliver continued profitable progress through 2017.

Croda International Plc : FY adjusted pretax profit rose 13.2 percent to 288.3 million stg . Final dividend up 8.6 percent to 41.25 penceper share . Total dividend up 7.2 percent to 74 penceper share . FY 2016 adjusted pretax profit of 288.3 million pounds versus 254.7 million pounds in 2015 . FY 2016 sales 1,243.6 million pounds versus. 1,081.7 million pounds in 2015 .Board has proposed an increase of 7.2% in full year dividend to 74.0 pence.

Croda International Plc : Expect to deliver further top and bottom line progress in second half of 2016 . Interim dividend up 5.6 percent to 100 penceper share . H1 adjusted pretax profit 148.5 million stg versus 135.7 million stg year ago .H1 sales rose 7.8 percent to 608.7 million stg.

Croda International PLC to acquire Incotec Group B.V.

Croda International PLC:Says it has agreed to acquire Incotec Group B.V.Says the total consideration, inclusive of debt, is e155 million (£109m).Says the acquisition is expected to complete on 4 December 2015.