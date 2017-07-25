Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)
3,881.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
6.00 (+0.15%)
3,875.00
3,875.00
3,911.00
3,875.00
345,608
369,534
4,025.00
3,066.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Croda International H1 adjusted pretax profit rose 14.3 pct to 169.7 million STG
July 25 (Reuters) - Croda International Plc
Croda International says on track to deliver continued profitable progress through 2017
April 26 (Reuters) - Croda International Plc
Croda International says FY adjusted pretax profit rose 13.2 percent
Croda International Plc
Croda H1 adjusted pretax profit 148.5 million stg
Croda International Plc
Croda International PLC to acquire Incotec Group B.V.
Croda International PLC:Says it has agreed to acquire Incotec Group B.V.Says the total consideration, inclusive of debt, is e155 million (£109m).Says the acquisition is expected to complete on 4 December 2015. Full Article
Earnings support Britain's FTSE, StanChart leads banks higher
* Healthcare stocks biggest sectoral drag (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices at close)