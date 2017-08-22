CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)
1,424.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-12.20 (-0.85%)
Rs1,436.70
Rs1,420.55
Rs1,436.00
Rs1,416.00
2,550
51,467
Rs1,725.00
Rs1,189.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Care Ratings Ltd
CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share
Aug 22 (Reuters) - CARE Ratings Ltd
India's Canara Bank seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of stake in CARE
June 20 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd
India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
May 16 (Reuters) - Credit Analysis And Research Ltd
Credit Analysis and Research Dec qtr profit rises
Credit Analysis and Research Ltd
Credit Analysis and Research appoints Rajesh Mokashi as CEO
Credit Analysis and Research Ltd
Credit Analysis And Research Ltd fixes record date for second interim dividend
Credit Analysis And Research Ltd:Says that Nov. 17, has been fixed as the record date for purpose of second interim dividend. Full Article
Credit Analysis And Research Ltd declares second interim dividend
Credit Analysis And Research Ltd:Declares second interim dividend of 6 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-2016. Full Article
BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share
* Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: