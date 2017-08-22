CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Care Ratings Ltd ::June quarter net profit 354.9 million rupees versus profit 304.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 678.8 million rupees versus 670.7 million rupees year ago.

Aug 22 (Reuters) - CARE Ratings Ltd :Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share.

India's Canara Bank seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of stake in CARE

June 20 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd :India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd.

India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises

May 16 (Reuters) - Credit Analysis And Research Ltd :March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 847.9 million rupees versus 777 million rupees year ago.Proposed final dividend of 10 rupees per share.

Credit Analysis and Research Dec qtr profit rises

Credit Analysis and Research Ltd : Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus profit 268.1 million rupees year ago . Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 659.5 million rupees versus 629.3 million rupees year ago .Credit Analysis and Research Ltd says decalred interim dividend of INR 6 per share.

Credit Analysis and Research appoints Rajesh Mokashi as CEO

Credit Analysis and Research Ltd : June-quarter net profit 246.7 million rupees versus 174.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 571.5 million rupees versus 484.4 million rupees last year . Board approves setting up unit for advisory, research, training services . Declares dividend of 6 rupees per share . Appointed Rajesh Mokashi as MD and CEO . Further company coverage [CREI.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Credit Analysis And Research Ltd fixes record date for second interim dividend

Credit Analysis And Research Ltd:Says that Nov. 17, has been fixed as the record date for purpose of second interim dividend.

