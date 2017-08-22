Edition:
CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,424.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.20 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs1,436.70
Open
Rs1,420.55
Day's High
Rs1,436.00
Day's Low
Rs1,416.00
Volume
2,550
Avg. Vol
51,467
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 07:08am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Care Ratings Ltd ::June quarter net profit 354.9 million rupees versus profit 304.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 678.8 million rupees versus 670.7 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 07:08am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - CARE Ratings Ltd :Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share.  Full Article

India's Canara Bank seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of stake in CARE
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 10:44am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd :India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd.  Full Article

India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 09:32am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Credit Analysis And Research Ltd :March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 847.9 million rupees versus 777 million rupees year ago.Proposed final dividend of 10 rupees per share.  Full Article

Credit Analysis and Research Dec qtr profit rises
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 08:06am EST 

Credit Analysis and Research Ltd : Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus profit 268.1 million rupees year ago . Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 659.5 million rupees versus 629.3 million rupees year ago .Credit Analysis and Research Ltd says decalred interim dividend of INR 6 per share.  Full Article

Credit Analysis and Research appoints Rajesh Mokashi as CEO
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 07:00am EDT 

Credit Analysis and Research Ltd : June-quarter net profit 246.7 million rupees versus 174.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 571.5 million rupees versus 484.4 million rupees last year . Board approves setting up unit for advisory, research, training services . Declares dividend of 6 rupees per share . Appointed Rajesh Mokashi as MD and CEO . Further company coverage [CREI.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Credit Analysis And Research Ltd fixes record date for second interim dividend
Monday, 2 Nov 2015 07:29am EST 

Credit Analysis And Research Ltd:Says that Nov. 17, has been fixed as the record date for purpose of second interim dividend.  Full Article

Credit Analysis And Research Ltd declares second interim dividend
Monday, 2 Nov 2015 07:18am EST 

Credit Analysis And Research Ltd:Declares second interim dividend of 6 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-2016.  Full Article

CARE Ratings Ltd News

BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share

* Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

