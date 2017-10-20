CRH PLC (CRH.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ash Grove Cement announces stockholder approval of pending acquisition by CRH Plc

CRH Plc says ‍proposed deal remains subject to Ash Grove shareholder, regulatory approvals​

BEACON ROOFING ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR ALLIED BUILDING PRODUCTS ACQUISITION

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc ::BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ANNOUNCES THE EXPIRATION OF THE HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR ITS ACQUISITION OF ALLIED BUILDING PRODUCTS.‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON JANUARY 2, 2018​.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ash Grove Cement Co :Ash Grove Cement announces sale to CRH.Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Ash Grove and is currently expected to close in late 2017 or early 2018.J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to Ash Grove & Skadden, Arps, meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - CRH Plc :CRH agrees US$3.5 bln acquisition of Ash Grove Cement.Says transaction is expected to close around year end 2017.Deal will be financed through existing financial resources.

CRH not anticipating any more large divestments over medium term

Aug 24 (Reuters) - CRH Plc :CRH CEO says UK market looks fairly stable for rest of year and into 2018 after Brexit volatility.CRH CFO says can add 2.2 billion euro from U.S. disposal to 2-3 billion euros already available for acquisitions in next 18 months.CRH CFO says priority is to reinvest capital in acquisitions rather than share buyback or special dividends.CRH CEO says does not anticipate any more large divestments in the short to medium term.

CRH shares up 4.5 pct after $2.6 bln sale of U.S. distribution arm

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Crh Plc :Shares in CRH rise 4.5 percent after it sells u.s. Distribution business to beacon roofing for $2.6 billion.

Beacon Roofing Supply to buy Allied Building Products from CRH for $2.63 bln

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc -:BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY TO ACQUIRE ALLIED BUILDING PRODUCTS FROM CRH FOR $2.625 BILLION IN CASH.DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS AND ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN YEAR TWO.COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO REALIZE $110 MILLION IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES WITHIN TWO YEARS OF CLOSING.EXPECTS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BILLION OF DEBT FINANCING THROUGH AN UPSIZED ABL REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY.CITI IS SERVING AS A FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO BEACON; J.P. MORGAN LIMITED ACTED AS A FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CRH PLC.

CRH H1 earnings up 5 pct y/y, ramps up acquisition spend

Aug 24 (Reuters) - CRH Plc :H1 pretax profit 517 million euros versus 407 million eur year ago.Interim dividend up 2 percent to 0.192 eurper share.H1 EBITDA of 1.175 billion euros, 5 percent ahead of 2016.H1 like-for-like sales ahead 1 percent; +3 percent in Europe, +1 percent in Americas, -8 percent in Asia.Significant M&A activity; allocating and reallocating capital at attractive multiples.We expect a continuation of first half momentum experienced in Europe and Americas in H2.Anticipate another year of progress for the group.Group spent a total of 632 million euros on 13 acquisitions in H1.On divestment front, group realised business and asset disposal proceeds of 145 million euros..Post June 30, group reached agreement on two further transaction.Expect EBITDA will decline further in philippines in h2.

CRH announces any and all cash tender offer by Crh America

May 2 (Reuters) - Crh Plc :CRH announces any and all cash tender offer by Crh America.Cash tender offer by its wholly owned unit, Crh America with respect to any and all of its outstanding 8.125 pct notes due 2018 issued by Crh America.