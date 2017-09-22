CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln​

Sept 22 (Reuters) - CRH Medical Corp :CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in North Carolina and provides an outlook for Q3 2017.CRH Medical Corp - ‍ for q3 2017 total revenue is expected to be approximately us$22.7 million​.CRH Medical Corp - ‍ outlook for Q3 2017 adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to shareholders is estimated to be approximately US$7.3 million​.CRH Medical - Q3 ‍outlook reflects recent data implying commercial insurance patient cases will not increase as much as expected in Q3 2017 versus q2 2017​.Q3 revenue view $23.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CRH Medical quarterly revenue C$22.06 mln vs C$16.59 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CRH Medical Corp ::CRH Medical Corporation announces results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017.Quarterly revenue c$22.06 million versus c$16.59 million.

CRH Medical says new billing codes to be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective Jan 1, 2018

July 17 (Reuters) - Crh Medical Corp :Crh medical corp - ‍commented on estimated impact of center for medicare and medicaid services proposed fee schedule for 2018​.Crh medical - ‍proposed rule changes billing structure for crh's primary billing code for anesthesia provided in conjunction with a lower endoscopy​.Crh medical corp - expects that new billing codes will be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective january 1, 2018.

CRH increases credit facility to $100 million

June 26 (Reuters) - CRH Medical Corp :CRH increases credit facility to US$100 million to fund additional growth and retire crown debt.CRH Medical Corp - announces that it has increased its credit facility with syndicate of lenders led by bank of nova scotia.CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities increase amount of available credit from us$55 million to us$100 million.CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities now consist of a us$75 million revolving credit facility and a us$25 million term facility.CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities also reduce interest rate and standby fees payable by CRH.CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities mature on June 26, 2020.CRH Medical Corp - new term facility will be repaid in quarterly installments of 2.5% of initial principal amount, with a balloon payment due upon maturity.CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities will provide funds required to finance acquisitions expected to close the year.CRH Medical - new credit facilities provide access to uncommitted accordion facility that would increase amount of revolving credit facilities available to co by $25 million.

CRH Medical Corp says Q1 total revenue up 63 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - CRH Medical Corp :CRH Medical Corporation increases total revenue and total operating EBITDA by 63% during the first quarter of 2017.CRH Medical Corp says revenues for quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $22.5 million compared to $13.8 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016.Q1 revenue view $21.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CRH Medical Corp reports Q4 total revenue $25.8 million

Crh Medical Corp : Announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results . Qtrly total revenue $25.8 million versus $13.9 million .As at december 31, 2016, company had $9.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $3.6 million at end of 2015.

CRH Medical reports Q3 revenues of $22.11 mln

CRH Medical Corp : CRH medical announces third quarter 2016 results .Says revenues for three months ended september 30, 2016 were $22.11 million compared to $11.61 million last year.

CRH medical posts Q3 rev $22.1 mln

CRH Medical Corp : CRH medical announces third quarter 2016 results . Qtrly total revenue $22.1 million versus $11.6 million .Q3 revenue view $19.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CRH Medical Q2 revenue $16.59 mln versus $10.88 mln

CRH Medical Corp : Q2 revenue $16.59 million versus $10.88 million .CRH Medical announces second quarter 2016 results.

CRH Medical acquires 51 pct stake of Arapahoe Gastroenterology

CRH Medical Corp : Says has acquired 51 pct ownership of Arapahoe Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates, LLC . Says purchase price for transaction was funded through a combination of syndicated credit facility with Scotiabank .Says AGAA is expected to generate total annual revenue of $2.6 million.