Chargeurs SA (CRIP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chargeurs H1 EBITDA rises to 29.1‍​ million euros

Sept 7 (Reuters) - CHARGEURS SA ::H1 EBITDA EUR 29.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 281.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 253.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 13.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.IS STANDING BY ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE‍​.THE GROUP IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL HAVE THE FINANCING IT NEEDS TO MEET THE AMBITIOUS TARGETS SET BY MANAGEMENT.TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.25 PER SHARE.CONFIRMS GOAL TO REACH REVENUE EUR 1 BILLION IN 5 YEARS (IF MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS ARE CONSTANT) WITH HIGHER OPERATING MARGINS.IS STANDING BY ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE, NAMELY THAT IT WILL ACHIEVE INCREASE IN RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT, HIGH LEVEL OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES‍​.

Chargeurs acquires OMMA ‍​

Aug 31 (Reuters) - CHARGEURS SA ::NEW QUALITATIVE ACQUISITION OF OMMA, ‍​.CO TO ACQUIRE ITALIAN COMPANY OMMA, WHICH SPECIALIZES IN MANUFACTURE OF APPLICATION, LAMINATING, GLUING AND COATING MACHINES‍​.

Chargeurs Olivier Buquen is promoted to group CFO

June 8 (Reuters) - CHARGEURS SA :OLIVIER BUQUEN IS PROMOTED TO GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.RÉMY HUSSON STEPS DOWN AS CFO.

BRIEF-Chargeurs successfully negotiates a new EURO PP for a total of 50 million euros

Corrects first bullet to specify announcement was made on Tuesday, corrects dateline to June 7, corrects signoff:SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS SUCCESSFULLY NEGOTIATED A NEW EURO PP RAISING A TOTAL OF €50 MILLION WITH A MAXIMUM MATURITY OF 10 YEARS.NEW FUNDS ARE PART OF OUR LONG-TERM MARKET STRATEGY.‍OVERALL AVERAGE INTEREST RATE FOR THE IS 3.45% (INCLUDING ALL FINANCIAL CHARGES).

Chargeurs announces final dividend and reinvestment procedure

April 25 (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA ::Announces on Monday final payment of the final dividend of 0.35 euro ($0.3809) per share on May 30, 2017.Option to reinvest in new shares at an issue price of 18.39 euros per share .Reinvestment period runs from May 3 to May 22, 2017 .

Chargeurs Q1 revenue rises to 143.4 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA ::In Q1 of 2017 consolidated revenue rose 8.1 pct like-for-like.Q1 revenue EUR 143.4 million versus EUR 125.3 million year ago.On track for meeting full-year targets.

Chargeurs FY recurring operating profit up 27 by pct to 38.9 million euros

Chargeurs SA : FY revenue 506.4 million euros ($533.39 million) versus 498.7 million euros year ago . FY recurring operating profit up 27 pct to 38.9 million euros . FY attributable net profit 25.0 million euros versus 15.3 million euros year ago . Recommends increasing the 2016 dividend by 83 pct to 0.55 euro per share .Is well placed to report increased recurring operating profit and high free cash flow in 2017.

Chargeurs FY revenue up at 506.4 million euros

Chargeurs SA : FY revenue is 506.4 million euros, representing +5.1 pct organic growth .Recurring operating profit target for 2016 revised upward again, now exceeding 38 million euros.

Chargeurs acquires US-based Main Tape Inc.

Chargeurs SA : Chargeurs extends the protective films division's global leadership by acquiring US-based Main Tape Inc. .Acquires with immediate effect, the entire capital of Main Tape Inc. From Nekoosa Holdings, Inc..

Chargeurs acquires US-based Main Tape Inc.

Chargeurs SA : Chargeurs extends the protective films division's global leadership by acquiring US-based Main Tape Inc. .Acquires with immediate effect, the entire capital of Main Tape Inc. From Nekoosa Holdings, Inc..