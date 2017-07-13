Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capital & Regional says LFL passing rent was 53.9 mln at June 30

July 13 (Reuters) - Capital & Regional Plc - :Trading update for first half of 2017.Like-For-Like passing rent was 53.9 mln stg at 30 June 2017, up 0.9 mln stg or 1.7 pct from 31 December 2016.Total passing rent at 30 June 2017 was 59.9 mln stg benefitting also from acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford that completed in March 2017.Valuation of wholly-owned portfolio at 30 June 2017 was 879.8 mln stg, reflecting a net initial yield of 5.97 pct.Expect pace of investment in our portfolio to increase in second half of year - CEO.

Capital & Regional says Ken Ford to step down from board

Capital & Regional Plc :Ken Ford, executive director, has made decision to step down from board on 9 May 2017 at time of annual general meeting..

Capital & Regional to acquire property for GBP 78 mln

Capital & Regional Plc : Has unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford from a Meyer Bergman fund for GBP 78 million .Acquisition is expected to complete by 9 march 2017..

Capital & Regional says exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre for £78 million

Capital & Regional Plc : Unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, ilford from a Meyer Bergman Fund for £78 million . Acquisition will be funded from group's existing cash resources . Acquisition will also be funded from group's new seven year debt facility of £39 million .Total final consideration will involve a small adjustment for working capital amounts to be agreed shortly after completion.

UK property firm Capital & Regional announces top management changes

Capital & Regional Plc : Appointment of Lawrence Hutchings as chief executive and Hugh Scott-Barrett as non-executive chairman . Lawrence replaces Hugh Scott-Barrett, who will become non-executive chairman following retirement of John Clare .Changes will all become effective on June 13, 2017.

Capital & Regional says lettings market not yet impacted by Brexit

Capital & Regional Plc : Letting activity remains robust; while it is too early to point to any definitive trends, so far we have seen no sign of this abating post Brexit - CEO . We have seen little or no reference to Brexit from a pricing perspective during our discussions with occupiers to date . Expect spend to approach a similar level in H2 meaning total spend for 2016 is likely to exceed gbp20 million previously indicated .Targeting similar levels of investment for 2017.