Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Crombie REIT Q2 FFO per share C$0.29 excluding items

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :Crombie REIT reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 FFO per share C$0.29 excluding items.Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍same-asset property cash NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 3.4% or $1,971​.Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at June 30, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016​.Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍AFFO per unit $0.24​.

Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in Toronto

July 13 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in toronto, ontario.Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍a purchase price of $42.0 million​.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust says exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

June 2 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :Exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures maturing on Sept 30, 2019​.‍Redemption of debentures will be effective on July 4, 2017​.

Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.24

May 10 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ::Crombie REIT reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.24.Q1 FFO per share C$0.29 .Q1 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016.

Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25

May 10 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ::Crombie REIT reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25.Q1 FFO per share C$0.30.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016.

Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes . Crombie REIT - additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 3.962 percent series B notes (senior unsecured) maturing June. 1, 2021 . Crombie REIT-additional notes were sold at price of $1,018.84 per $1,000.00 principal amount plus accrued interest .Crombie REIT - proceeds of the offering will be used primarily to repay bank indebtedness and maturing mortgages in short term.

Crombie REIT reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - AFFO for three months ended September 30, 2016 was $0.26 per unit . Occupancy, on committed basis, was 94.2% at September 30, 2016 compared 93.2% at September 30, 2015 . Says FFO for three months ended Sept 30, increased 25.5% to $45,567; or $0.31 per unit diluted .Crombie REIT reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results.

Crombie REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.24

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie reit reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results . Qtrly affo per unit $0.24 .Crombie real estate investment trust says ffo, as adjusted, for three months ended june 30, 2016 $0.28 per unit diluted.

Crombie REIT announces unitholder meeting voting results for $418 million transaction with Sobeys

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie REIT announces unitholder meeting voting results for $418 million transaction with Sobeys . Acquisition remains subject to certain conditions and is expected to close before end of June 2016 .Says approval of deal by 99.60% of votes cast.

Crombie REIT announces $418 million portfolio transaction

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie REIT announces $418 million portfolio transaction and public offering of $131.6 million subscription receipts . $324.6 million cash portion to be funded through public offering of $131.6 million of subscription receipts, revolving term credit facility . Transaction will be funded through payment of approximately $324.6 million in cash and empire or its subsidiaries . To purchase 2 parcels of development land, to invest in renovation and expansion of 10 properties anchored by Sobeys . Properties, DCs, and land acquired from wholly-owned subsidiaries of Empire Company limited for approximately $360 million . Says deal immediately accretive to REIT's adjusted funds from operations . To purchase portfolio of 19 retail properties, 50% interest in three distribution centres .Including modernizations investment of approximately $58 million, transaction totals approximately $418 million.