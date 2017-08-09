Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR_u.TO)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :Crombie REIT reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 FFO per share C$0.29 excluding items.Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - same-asset property cash NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 3.4% or $1,971.Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at June 30, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016.Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per unit $0.24.
July 13 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in toronto, ontario.Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for a purchase price of $42.0 million.
June 2 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :Exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures maturing on Sept 30, 2019.Redemption of debentures will be effective on July 4, 2017.
May 10 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ::Crombie REIT reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25.Q1 FFO per share C$0.30.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes . Crombie REIT - additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 3.962 percent series B notes (senior unsecured) maturing June. 1, 2021 . Crombie REIT-additional notes were sold at price of $1,018.84 per $1,000.00 principal amount plus accrued interest .Crombie REIT - proceeds of the offering will be used primarily to repay bank indebtedness and maturing mortgages in short term.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - AFFO for three months ended September 30, 2016 was $0.26 per unit . Occupancy, on committed basis, was 94.2% at September 30, 2016 compared 93.2% at September 30, 2015 . Says FFO for three months ended Sept 30, increased 25.5% to $45,567; or $0.31 per unit diluted .Crombie REIT reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie reit reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results . Qtrly affo per unit $0.24 .Crombie real estate investment trust says ffo, as adjusted, for three months ended june 30, 2016 $0.28 per unit diluted.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie REIT announces unitholder meeting voting results for $418 million transaction with Sobeys . Acquisition remains subject to certain conditions and is expected to close before end of June 2016 .Says approval of deal by 99.60% of votes cast.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie REIT announces $418 million portfolio transaction and public offering of $131.6 million subscription receipts . $324.6 million cash portion to be funded through public offering of $131.6 million of subscription receipts, revolving term credit facility . Transaction will be funded through payment of approximately $324.6 million in cash and empire or its subsidiaries . To purchase 2 parcels of development land, to invest in renovation and expansion of 10 properties anchored by Sobeys . Properties, DCs, and land acquired from wholly-owned subsidiaries of Empire Company limited for approximately $360 million . Says deal immediately accretive to REIT's adjusted funds from operations . To purchase portfolio of 19 retail properties, 50% interest in three distribution centres .Including modernizations investment of approximately $58 million, transaction totals approximately $418 million.
