CRISIL Ltd (CRSL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Crisil Ltd :Says approved payment of dividend of 6 rupees per share‍​.Says approved appointment of John Berisford as chairman.

July 18 (Reuters) - Crisil Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 672.5 million rupees versus profit 615.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 4.16 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago.Declared interim dividend of 6 rupees per share.

June 29 (Reuters) - Crisil Ltd ::Says Crisil buys 8.9% stake in Care Ratings.

April 20 (Reuters) - Crisil Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 733.4 million rupees versus profit 731.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol net sales 4.01 billion rupees versus 3.59 billion rupees year ago.Says approved payment of dividend of INR 6 per share.