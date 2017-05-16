Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK builder Crest Nicholson says on track for sales, revenue growth

May 16 (Reuters) - Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc :Trading continues to be in line with expectations and group remains on track to deliver growth in unit sales and c. 10% in revenues for full year to 31 october 2017..As expected, unit completions for first half of 2017 financial year at 1,064 (2016: 1,206) are lower than comparative period in 2016, primarily due to a reduced first half weighting from timing of prs completions.At end of april, forward sales for 2017 year including year to date completions are 5% ahead of same period last year..Forward sales have been supported by an increase in outlet numbers which averaged 49 for first half of 2017 (2016: 44) an increase of 11%..Business has taken first steps to establish a new division in midlands, is building momentum in forward sales for year and pursuing disciplined expansion of group's land pipeline for future..Housing market continues to be robust across group's principal operating areas..Addressing production capacity, clearance of planning conditions and shortage of skilled labour continue to be key areas of focus for sector in terms of securing volume delivery and growth..Against this market backdrop board remains confident that business is well positioned to continue to deliver a strong operational and financial performance in medium term..Sales per outlet week, excluding prs, averaged 0.81 (2016: 0.87) which is in line with average sales rate achieved through whole of 2016..

Crest Nicholson investors vote against directors' pay report

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc : 182,831,307 votes cast for approving directors' remuneration policy, while 7,357,089 votes cast against at AGM . 77,359,078 votes cast for approve directors' remuneration report, while 107,344,963 votes cast against at AGM . Note that our remuneration policy continues to be well supported with a 96 pct in favour vote . Are disappointed advisory vote for this year's remuneration report was not carried . Understand from dialogue with investors ahead of AGM that main area of concern relates to pretax profit per share targets for 2017-2019 LTIP .During course of this year, will engage with shareholders and will discuss remuneration arrangements and next year's LTIP targets.

Crest Nicholson reiterates 2019 sales target of 1.4 bln stg

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc : Trading environment has remained generally robust, with good sales across our areas of operation . Cumulative open-market forward sales revenues (excluding prs) of £312m are broadly level with £311m achieved at same point last year . Total forward sales at £506 mln are 5 pct higher . Company was pleased to have reached landmark sales of £1billion (including through joint ventures), in line with our stated target . Reiterated its commitment to further stretching targets for 2019, of 4,000 homes and £1.4billion of sales . Also engaged with key partners in examining approaches to off-site manufacture, to further support delivery capacity of business .Robust sales outlook, actions business is taking, underpin confidence that co will continue to deliver on its stated growth objectives.

Crest Nicholson Holdings says Robert Allen to start as FD from today

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc :Robert Allen has joined company as group finance director with effect from today..

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC proposes to pay final dividend

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC:Proposes to pay final dividend of 13.3 pence per share for the financial year ended 31 October 2015 which, subject to shareholder approval, will be paid on April 8, 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on March 11, 2016.