Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp :Capstone Mining 2017 third quarter production results.Capstone Mining Corp - combined production totalled 22,000 tonnes of copper in Q3.Capstone Mining Corp - it expects to reach low end of range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper.
July 31 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp ::Capstone Mining second quarter 2017 financial results.Qtrly revenue $115.2 million versus $100.2 million.Q2 earnings per share $0.03.Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Copper production for quarter totalled 24,002 tonnes.For second half of year, approximately half of Co's production is unhedged and completely unhedged in 2018 and beyond.Capstone expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper.Q2 revenue view $115.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Cozamin's 2017 sustaining capital guidance is increased from $18.0 million to $19.0 million.
July 12 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp -:Capstone Mining 2017 second quarter production results.Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper.Qtrly total copper production 24,000 tonnes versus 20,900 tonnes in Q1.
June 15 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp ::Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project.Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.Says will receive C$28.8 million in cash, common shares of desert star representing 9.9 pct of issued and outstanding shares.Says will have right to nominate one representative to desert star board of directors under certain circumstances.
April 25 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp -:Capstone Mining first quarter 2017 financial results.Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01.Q1 loss per share $0.02.Q1 revenue $128 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Copper production for quarter totalled 20,950 tonnes.Copper sales for quarter of 21,582 tonnes.Capstone Mining Corp - capstone's 2017 production guidance is for 94,000 tonnes of copper at c1 cash cost of $1.60 to $1.70 per pound of payable copper.Capstone Mining Corp - pinto valley is expected to attain higher run rates for remainder of 2017.
April 21 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp : :Capstone Mining announces amendments to corporate credit facility.Amendment extends maturity of third amended and restated credit agreement from January 16, 2019 to April 19, 2021.Says amendment reduces credit limit to $350 million on April 19, 2017.Amendment cancels accordion feature of $60 million.In addition to amendment, Capstone repaid $10 million on April 19, 2017, reducing drawn debt to $298.9 million.Amendment requires an annual $25 million reduction on each anniversary of facility to $275 million on April 19, 2020.
Capstone Mining Corp : Capstone mining 2017 first quarter production results . 2017 production guidance for 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged . Says Q1 combined production totalled 20,900 tonnes of copper, with additional by-products of Zinc, Molybdenum, Lead, Silver and Gold .Says Capstone's 2017 production guidance for 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged.
Capstone Mining Corp : Capstone Mining 2016 third quarter production results . Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged . Capstone Mining Corp qtrly total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2 .Capstone Mining Corp - at Minto,underground mining continued through Q3 and is planned to extend to mid-2017.
Capstone Mining Corp : A miner was struck by piece of mobile equipment and transported to hospital in zacatecas where he later passed away (adds dropped word equipment) . Capstone mining reports fatality at cozamin mine in zacatecas, mexico .says team temporarily suspended operations, which will resume later today.
Capstone Mining Corp : Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.02 . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $106.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Capstone Mining second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 loss per share $0.03 . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Copper production for quarter totalled 28,157 tonnes . Capstone's 2016 guidance to produce 108,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its pinto valley, Cozamin and Minto mines .Qtrly revenue $100.2 million versus $112.5 million.
