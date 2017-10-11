Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capstone Mining 2017 third quarter production results

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp :Capstone Mining 2017 third quarter production results.Capstone Mining Corp - ‍combined production totalled 22,000 tonnes of copper in Q3​.Capstone Mining Corp - it expects to reach low end of range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper​.

Capstone Mining reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03

July 31 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp ::Capstone Mining second quarter 2017 financial results.Qtrly revenue $115.2 million versus $100.2 million.Q2 earnings per share $0.03.Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Copper production for quarter totalled 24,002 tonnes​.For second half of year, approximately half of Co's production is unhedged and completely unhedged in 2018 and beyond​.Capstone expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper​.Q2 revenue view $115.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Cozamin's 2017 sustaining capital guidance is increased from $18.0 million to $19.0 million​.

Capstone Mining expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance

July 12 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp -:Capstone Mining 2017 second quarter production results.Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper.Qtrly total copper production 24,000 tonnes versus 20,900 tonnes in Q1.

Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project

June 15 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp ::Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project.Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.Says will receive C$28.8 million in cash, common shares of desert star representing 9.9 pct of issued and outstanding shares​.Says ‍will have right to nominate one representative to desert star board of directors under certain circumstances​.

Capstone Mining reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

April 25 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp -:Capstone Mining first quarter 2017 financial results.Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01.Q1 loss per share $0.02.Q1 revenue $128 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Copper production for quarter totalled 20,950 tonnes.Copper sales for quarter of 21,582 tonnes.Capstone Mining Corp - capstone's 2017 production guidance is for 94,000 tonnes of copper at c1 cash cost of $1.60 to $1.70 per pound of payable copper.Capstone Mining Corp - pinto valley is expected to attain higher run rates for remainder of 2017.

Capstone Mining announces amendments to corporate credit facility

April 21 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp : :Capstone Mining announces amendments to corporate credit facility.Amendment extends maturity of third amended and restated credit agreement from January 16, 2019 to April 19, 2021.Says amendment reduces credit limit to $350 million on April 19, 2017.Amendment cancels accordion feature of $60 million.In addition to amendment, Capstone repaid $10 million on April 19, 2017, reducing drawn debt to $298.9 million.Amendment requires an annual $25 million reduction on each anniversary of facility to $275 million on April 19, 2020.

Capstone Mining 2017 production guidance for 94,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged

Capstone Mining Corp : Capstone mining 2017 first quarter production results . 2017 production guidance for 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged . Says Q1 combined production totalled 20,900 tonnes of copper, with additional by-products of Zinc, Molybdenum, Lead, Silver and Gold .Says Capstone's 2017 production guidance for 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged.

Capstone Mining Q3 total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2

Capstone Mining Corp : Capstone Mining 2016 third quarter production results . Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged . Capstone Mining Corp qtrly total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2 .Capstone Mining Corp - at Minto,underground mining continued through Q3 and is planned to extend to mid-2017.

Capstone mining capstone mining reports fatality at Cozamin mine

Capstone Mining Corp : A miner was struck by piece of mobile equipment and transported to hospital in zacatecas where he later passed away (adds dropped word equipment) . Capstone mining reports fatality at cozamin mine in zacatecas, mexico .says team temporarily suspended operations, which will resume later today.

Capstone Mining second quarter 2016 financial results

Capstone Mining Corp : Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.02 . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $106.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Capstone Mining second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 loss per share $0.03 . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Copper production for quarter totalled 28,157 tonnes . Capstone's 2016 guidance to produce 108,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its pinto valley, Cozamin and Minto mines .Qtrly revenue $100.2 million versus $112.5 million.