Cosan SA Industria e Comercio (CSAN3.SA)

Shell divests its interest in Comgas for headline of $380 mln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shell -:Shell divests its interest in Comgas for a headline of $380 million‍​.Shell Gas Bv, Shell Brazil Holding Bv and Integral Investments Bv signed an agreement with Cosan Ltd.Agreement with Cosan to execute put option agreement which allows Shell to sell all of its 16.8% interest in Comgas to Cosan.Shell will exchange its 21.8 million common shares in Comgas for Cosan S.A. shares plus cash.Headline for the transaction with Cosan is approximately US$380 million.

Cosan announces dividend payment

Cosan SA Industria e Comercio : Announces on Friday that its board approved to pay interim dividends totalling 90.0 million Brazilian reais ($25.5 million), corresponding to 0.2218 real per ordinary share . In total will pay 290.0 million reais (90.0 million reais of interim dividends and 200.0 million reais of dividends related to FY 2015) . Says value per share to be paid is 0.7145 real . Record date is May 13 . Ex-dividend as of May 16 .Payment date to be announced.

Brazil's Raizen sees 2016/17 cane crush at 60 mln to 64 mln T

The sugar and ethanol joint venture between Brazil's energy and logistic conglomerate Cosan SA and Royal-Dutch Shell PLC , Raizen, expects its cane crush to reach 60 million to 64 million tonnes in the 2016/2017 (April-March) year. : Raizen sees sugar output at between 4.2 million to 4.6 million tonne in 2016/2017 . Cosan reported net first quarter earnings at 248.7 million reais ($71.5 million) in market filing, Thursday ((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Cosan SA Industria e Comercio proposes dividend payment

Cosan SA Industria e Comercio:Says will propose to pay remaining part of dividends, corresponding to 200.0 million Brazilian reais, within 60 days after the general meeting's approval.Says value per share is 0.4928 real.Record date is May 13.Ex-dividend as of May 16.

Cosan SA Industria e Comercio's joint venture Raizen to sell its stake in Servicos e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA

Cosan SA Industria e Comercio:Says Raizen Combustiveis SA (Raizen), a joint venture of the company and Shell, has reached agreement with DBTrans Administradora de Meios de Pagamento Ltda to sell its 10-percent stake in Servicos e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA (STP) for 408.6 million Brazilian reais.Says has signed the contract together with other shareholders of STP and the deal is worth 4.09 billion reais in total.

Cosan SA Industria e Comercio - Brazil watchdog reviews proposed Raizen, Wilmar trading venture - Reuters

Cosan SA Industria e Comercio:Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade is reviewing a proposed tie-up between sugar and ethanol producer Raizen Energia SA and trader Wilmar International Ltd, as prices for the commodity recover amid tightening global supply - RTRS.The proposed joint venture aims to export a type of Brazilian sugar known as VHP, a filing by Cade in the government's official gazzette on Wednesday said. - RTRS.Cade cited the companies as saying the supply relationship between Raízen and Wilmar would be strengthened by the tie-up - RTRS.Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L, declined to comment. - RTRS.